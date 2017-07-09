Best of Park City: Arts & Entertainment

Hero: Katy Wang: Executive Director, Park City Film Series
Independent film doesn’t die when the Sundance Fest closes. The Park City Film Series provides outstanding programming throughout the year. Since 2012, Executive Director Katy Wang has been challenging the community with films, ideas and conversation. “High artistic quality can be difficult to find, but our job is to spotlight gems we think will speak to the hearts and minds of our community,” Wang says. The goal, she says, isn’t simply to show great art, but also to share it with a more diverse population. PCFS accomplishes this by offering free films during school breaks as well as traveling around Summit County to bring free films directly to the people who want to see them. parkcityfilmseries.com
Best New Venue: DeJoria Center
Sitting in the shadow of the Uinta Mountains at the High Star Ranch is Summit County’s best new entertainment venue. With a diverse lineup highlighted by the likes of magician David Blaine, comedian Sinbad and American Idol/Utah native David Archuleta, the DeJoria Center brings heavy hitters to a beautiful location in Kamas.
970 UT-32, Kamas, Dejoriacenter.com
Best Way to become a starving artist: Open Air Art Space Art School
Prefer the life of an artist rather than a soulless desk jockey counting minutes until the weekend? Thankfully, it’s never too late to unleash your creativity—as proven by Bush 43, who has made a cottage industry out of painting after bluffing his way through the highest levels of government. David Riley’s Open Air Art Space offers classes, workshops with visiting artists and studio space for artists from the most rudimentary finger painters to expert amateurs looking to take their craft to the next level.
Summer’s Best Tribute: Utah Symphony: Music of Prince
Prince once referred music journalists as “mamma-jammas wearing alligator shirts behind a typewriter.” The legend has been gone for just over a year, but, oh boy, is my shirt still lame. Fortunately his music will never leave us, and you can catch an outstanding tribute at Deer Valley on July 20 courtesy of the Utah Symphony. As always, outside food and drink are permitted, so party like it’s 1999.
2250 Deer Valley Dr., Park City, Usuo.org
Best Local Fest that Isn’t Organized by Ja Rule: Bonanza Campout
The Bonanza Campout brings three days of music, art, camping and the finest in festival debauchery. Boasting headliners like Lauryn Hill and emerging stars like Kaiydo, Bonanza Campout gives you the chance to see your favorites and discover new artists to add to your Spotify playlist. Best of all, it’s located right in Heber on the banks of the Jordanelle, so the odds of it devolving into a trust-funded Lord of the Flies on a Bahamian Island formerly owned by Pablo Escobar are pretty slim.
