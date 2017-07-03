Best of the Beehive: Shopping & Services

Best Evil Habit Until Pot is Legalized
1860 S. 300 West, SLC 801-566-5178
It’s not quite the opium-den experience, but there’s something dissipato about ducking down an industrial alley to lose yourself in a fragrant world surrounded by shades of claro and maduro. A humidor room keeps the cigars at an ideal humidity and pipe tobacco abounds. If you’re looking for a gift for an interesting man (or an extremely interesting woman), this is the place to shop for a cigarillo, pipe, lighter or the all-important guillotine.
Best Networking
Young Professionals of Salt Lake City
All data suggests that Salt Lake is quickly becoming a destination for recently graduated millennials to put down roots, but can be a tough place to fit in. Young Professionals of Salt Lake City aims to make Salt Lake a little more inclusive for newcomers and local natives alike with meet-ups at festivals, mix-and-mingles at local restaurants, organized volunteer projects and more. ypslc.com
Best Anger Management
Various locations
It’s okay to punch things at Title Boxing Club. In fact, it’s encouraged. The workouts are intense interval trainings—somedays just the warmups almost feel like a workout—but the breaks every few minutes make it seem not so bad. Plus, you can adjust the workout according to your abilities. And did we mention you get to punch stuff?
Best Gifts
878 E. 900 South, SLC, 801-538-0606
To find a gift for the cliched person who has everything, head to Cahoots. Clever greeting cards, books you never knew existed and kitsch that changes often—on our last visit it included Sigmund Freud prayer candles, a squirrel feeder in the shape of a horse head and a unicorn sprinkles shaker.
Best Religious Experience
Magdelene Religious Goods and Coffee Grotto
836 E. 3300 South, SLC, 801-953-1820
It’s a churchy store with a caffeine fix. Sure, it’s an odd combination, but Magdalene Religious Goods and Coffee Grotto makes it work with prayer cards, candles and more Pope-themed merchandise than you ever knew existed. You don’t have to be Catholic to appreciate this spot, recently relocated from its Sugar House location, but you should appreciate a good cuppa.
Best Booze-adjacent Shopping
315 E. Broadway, SLC, 801-363-3939
No, you still can’t buy alcohol in regular stores in Utah, but you can buy bitters, syrups, cocktail shakers, decanters and more at Boozetique, located conveniently around the corner from the downtown wine store. It’s not one-stop shopping, but it’s the closest thing to it in Zion.
Best Summer Saturday
875 E. 700 South, SLC, 801-532-6245
Yes, Nailed! Boutique is the go-to spot to get your nails done. And, yes, its location next to Tulie Bakery makes it almost mandatory to grab a buttery croissant on the way in. But what you may not know is that you can also bring a bottle of wine to your appointment. The only caveat is that you can’t lounge at your pedi-spot when the makeover is over. But lucky for you, you can perch on the porch in the provided lounge chairs to finish your glass.
Best Interior Stuff
1265 Draper Pkwy., Draper, 801-613-9570
Furniture, books, jewelry, design accessories, vintage wares—despite its name, Humble Dwellings is anything but. In addition to offering a retail storefront, the relative newcomer also offers interior design services at prices
for nearly any budget.
Best Poker Hand
1630 S. State St., SLC, 801-466-6815
You’ve probably noticed the playing card theme of this issue of “Best of the Beehive.“ For your own best hand, check out the playing cards at Quality Billiards—these are not the Bicycle brand cards you’re used to. 100 percent plastic, washable and long-lasting, they also don’t crease or bend—keeping everyone at poker night honest.
See more inside our 2017 July/August Issue