Benefit Concert to Heal Hunter’s Heart

The adorable little dog in the picture is named Hunter, and Hunter is quite sick with a stage 4 heart murmur. Local rescue Pack ‘N Pounce has taken on Hunter’s case and is throwing a benefit concert to raise the necessary funds to get him a life saving heart surgery. “I’m not sure how these dogs with heart conditions keep making their way to me, but I’m always going to help them,” says Becky Cousineau, director of Pack ‘N Pounce.
Just a few months ago, Pack ‘N Pounce, led by Cousineau, raised thousands of dollars to get another small dog, aptly named Braveheart, a surgery to repair a hole in his heart. The pup got the life saving surgery he needed and was adopted out to his forever home.
Now, Pack ‘N Pounce is hoping people will band together again and give Hunter the same chance. The “Benefit Concert for Hunter” is happening tomorrow night from 6pm to 1am at the American Legion Post #134 in Clearfield (345 Depot St., 84015). The concert will feature live music by several local artists including Tucker Doak, Face Unafraid, Morgan Whitney, Sam Drogin and Ivie Brie among others. The event will also have catered food, a bake sale, a raffle full of donated items and pictures with Santa for both your human and fur babies.
The event promises to be a lot of fun and, of course, the guest of honor will be there in all of his adorable furriness. If you can’t make the event tomorrow night, you can still help out by donating to the organization’s crowdfunding page. Every dollar counts.
You can find more details for the event on their Facebook page.