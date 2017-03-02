Bears Ears’ Season has Come.

If you never visited Bears Ears, Utah’s newest National Monument, Spring is one of the best times to see it. The weather is cool during the days and a good sleeping bag will keep you comfy at night. This weekend, in fact, is an especially good time to head down to Bluff to celebrate the 1.35 million-acre monument that protects thousands of ancient Indian sites and uncounted pictographs.
The Friends of Cedar Mesa—the mesa is the heart of the monument, are holding their annual Celebrate gathering that includes presentations, workshops, hikes and live music.
On Saturday, author Craig Childs, who writes about the relationship between humans, animals and the land, will discuss the significance of Bears Ears. The New York Times called Childs a “modern-day desert father.” His latest book is Apocalyptic Planet. “Childs’s feats of asceticism are nothing if not awe inspiring,” says the Times.
Events include fireside readings Friday and organized hikes on Sunday. Check ahead because many events are filled.