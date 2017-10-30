BASHA Worldwide: Colors Utah Monochrome

Local artist BASHA is making waves in the Utah art scene with his iconic monochrome graffiti style. After completing a run at the prestigious Phillips Gallery, he is now operating out of his own studio in downtown Salt Lake. Known for performing live painting demonstrations, he is also partnering with Curry in a Hurry this winter to host cooking classes for lovers of great food and art. The two events, hosted by Orsen Gygi, are happening November 4 and December 2 from 2-4pm. For more information, visit his website bashaworldwide.com.
–
See more inside our 2017 November/December Issue.