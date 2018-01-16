Bad Pow vs. Great pow App

Though the western U.S. resorts haven’t seen much snow this year (it’s getting better!), a pair of entrepreneurs (one a Utahn) have developed a “Kayak for ski & snowboard trips” app SnowSearch to make it simple for people to find the best deals around for whatever recreation they enjoy most.
Of course, deep pow is top of list. Partnering with groups including, Burton Snowboards and US Ski & Snowboard, they hope to reach the younger generations who represent the majority of outdoorsy types under 34 (70 percent).