The Bad Brad Wheeler-KRCL Mystery

Brad Wheeler, the iconic on-air host of Little Bit Louder at KRCL community radio, triggered a social-media controversy when he announced last Friday that he has resigned and would be leaving the station in a week.
Wheeler gave no explanation and social media began humming immediately. By Saturday a petition was being circulated urging KRCL mangement to do what it would take to keep him at the station. Some Facebook posters threatened to stop their financial-support pledges or volunteer commitments.
Wheeler has yet to respond to phone calls, texts or other requests for comment.
But on Monday, Wheeler messaged SLmag that he is engaging a lawyer and couldn’t talk until after the consultation, if then.
Online comments and the petition begun by Steven L. Sheffield of Holladay hint that Bad Brad had been fired or somehow forced to resign. In a related letter, Sheffield said KRCL was on a “misguided quest for consistency.” Other posters said Wheeler’s on-air language was part of the problem.
When asked about it Monday, Station Manager Vicki Mann reiterated: “I don’t know the answer to why Brad has an issue with the station. No policies related to programming have changed since my arrival.”
Mann, whose statements Wheeler supporters find questionable at best, says Wheeler came to her a week ago (he resigned in writing May 27) and said that, after long consideration and meditation, he had decided to resign. “I’m at a loss to why he resigned,” Mann says. “He gave no reason for his decision, so I accepted his resignation.” One KRCL’s FB, Mann said, “Our conversations about his decision have been heartfelt and amiable. His decision is deeply personal.”
Mann wrote in an email Monday: “[Brad] was not asked to adhere to a playlist and he wasn’t asked to watch his language.”
As for the speculation on social-media, Mann says: “There is no shakeup going on at the station No big changes in the works. People on social media were unhappy and they made assumptions.”
Mann, who heard Wheeler’s announcement over her car radio when listeners did and as of Sunday had not heard from Wheeler. “It’s his decision. No one said it’s time [to leave],” she says. “He’s a pro on the air and we are going to miss him.”
Something is rotten at KRCL, please dig a little. The community deserves to know the truth.
Steven L. Sheffield
So much horse poop in this story. Brad has not been on the air since Friday, and was told not to show up yesterday or today.
If no policies regarding programming have changed, then why has the station moved away from allowing the daytime DJs to pick playlists live on air (as it was from 2009-2012), and towards automated playlists from the selector and a drastically reduced library of music?
Why have so many longtime employees (like their previous underwriting coordinator Kate Wheadon and membership coordinator Amy Dwyer) left?
Someone should also ask Vicki and the Board why the Eccles Foundation asked for their grant money back [Source: http://krcl.org/static/media/uploads/Public%20File/finance_meeting_2-22-17_(1).docx]
Also, try to find out happened to all the money raised for the station’s solar project from UCAIR and Rocky Mountain Power (and perhaps even the Eccles Foundation grant alluded to above?); because it certain hasn’t been spent on installing solar power at the station.
And finally, as the gentleman who started the petition on Change.org, it’s not about keeping Brad at the station (although that would be a happy by-product), but about doing what is necessary to right the KRCL ship and bring it back to giving voice to the vibrant counter-culture that this community has needed for the past 38 years. It’s about a change in management and leadership to bring in someone who understands the community and wants to build that connection and play an active role, rather than becoming another commercial radio clone.
I could feel the unrest for some time now. It’s too bad. We love you Brad.
Ridiculous. Not only is the guy a hack, he’s an attention whore. While there is a group of people who like KBRAD, there is another group who can’t stand him or hiw awful music selection.
Glad his Gomer Pyle religious buffoonery is almost over.
