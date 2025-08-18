Your Week Ahead: August 18–August 24

Bike Prom returns this Saturday, 8/23. Don your cheesiest prom duds and join thousands of fellow riders on a leisurely excursion through SLC. Photo courtesy of The Bicycle Collective

Looking for a way to liven up your week ahead? Luckily, Utah has no shortage of exciting events to fill out your calendar. To help you make a selection, we’ve gathered a list of our favorite August events in Utah. From guided art tours to free music festivals, there’s something for everyone this week. For even more events happening in Salt Lake City this week and throughout the month, visit our community events calendar!

Monday 8/18

What: Saratoga Springs Farmers Market & Food Trucks

Where: Neptune Park, Saratoga Springs

When: Aug. 18 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Stock up for a week of healthy back-to-school meals at the Saratoga Springs farmers market. Shop fresh produce, baked goods and artisan wares while enjoying a variety of free entertainment.

Tuesday 8/19

What: French Wine Tasting

Where: Laziz Kitchen

When: Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.

Vinelore and Laziz Kitchen have teamed up for an evening of French wine and Mediterranean cuisine. Each ticket includes three pours of unique French white wines, an array of small bites, and an intimate class from certified vino experts. Reserve your spot for $50; this is a 21+ event.

What: Clark After Dark: August a Glow

Where: Clark Planetarium

When: Aug. 19 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of science at Clark Planetarium’s adults-only event. The glow-themed event will feature brilliant experiments, interactive exhibits, mocktails, music and hands-on activities. Tickets start at $27.

Where: Maker’s Meetup Supper & Book Club

Where: Alta Peruvian Lawn

When: Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.

Meet and discuss with fellow readers at this quarterly free community event. This week will focus on Austin Kleon’s Steal Like an Artist. Bring a blanket and something to share with the group as you take in the mountain air

Wednesday 8/20

What: Regional Dinner Series at Hearth and Hill

Where: Hearth and Hill Park City

When: Aug. 20 at 6 p.m

Continuing their exclusive dinner series, Hearth & Hill’s chef team has curated a specialty tasting menu showcasing the flavors of Japan. Menu highlights include Wagyu steak, black cod, koji salmon and strawberry matcha crepe cake. If you didn’t get the chance to reserve your seat this week, their next dinner series takes place on Aug. 28 at the Hearth & Hill Sugar House location. The “Tour of Europe” menu will be inspired by the flavors of Austria, Germany, Portugal, Spain and more—paired with biodynamic wines from Shiverick Wines.

What: Ogden Twilight: An Evening with Wilco

Where: Ogden Amphitheater

When: Aug. 20 at 5 p.m.

Salt Lake music writer Dainon Moody put this show on his ‘must-see’ list this month, and for good reason. The poetry-meets-rock band is known for their charismatic stage presence, mind-bending guitar solos and sing-along incentives. Plus, they aren’t bringing on any openers for their Twilight appearance. “Two full sets of music for less than the price of one. Bargain shopping never sounded better.” See Dainon’s entire August concert lineup here.

Thursday 8/21

What: St. Bernard’s Dinner & Wine Pairing Series

Where: Solitude Mountain Resort

When: Aug. 21 at 6 p.m

Solitude’s Chef Patrick Desvenain presents a five-course culinary experience showcasing French cuisine like elk loin in grand veneur sauce, Chilean sea bass and more. Wine pairing available for an additional cost.

Friday 8/22

What: Grid City Fest

Where: South Salt Lake Creative Industries Zone

When: Aug. 22–24

Returning for the 4th year, Grid City Music Fest is a block party with a purpose. The free three-day music festival transforms South Salt Lake into a lively celebration of public art with local musicians, hand-painted murals, immersive activities and more. Learn more about the festival here.

What: Farm and Sky: Star Party

Where: Wheeler Historic Farm

When: Aug. 22 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Join Clark Planetarium and Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation at Wheeler Historic Farm for a stargazing party and fun activities. This event is free to attend but requires an RSVP through Eventbrite, do so here.

What: The Third Annual Mariachi Festival

Where: The Eccles Theater

When: Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. (lobby performance), 6:40 p.m. (Main Stage performance)

Three of Utah’s leading bands, Mariachi Fuego, Mariachi México en Utah and Mariachi Sol de Jalisco, will set the stage for a breathtaking headlining performance by Flor de Toloache. The Grammy-nominated and Latin Grammy-winning all-female mariachi group whose innovative style blends tradition with bold creativity. While the performance inside the Eccles performing hall is ticketed (and currently sold out), the 6 p.m. performance in the Eccles’ lobby is free and open to all and will spill out onto Main Street.

What: Movie Under the Stars: Wicked

Where: Utah State Capitol

When: Aug. 22 at 8:30 p.m.

Ozians rejoice! The state capitol is hosting a free summer screening of Wicked on the Southwest lawn. Bring your blankets, chairs and snacks, or enjoy bites from local food trucks at 7:30 p.m., then settle in for the movie under the stars.

What: Dinah “Soar” Days Balloon Festival

Where: Vernal, Utah

When: Aug. 22–24

A dino-themed summertime soiree comprising an early-morning hot air balloon launch, followed by a car show, vendor market, chalk art contest and more. The colorful hot air balloons take off into the sky at Vernal Middle School at 6:30 sharp, head to Main Street afterward for more festivities continuing into the night. Come in your best prehistoric ware to take part in the dino dash down Main Street in the evening.

Saturday 8/23

What: Art on the Trails

Where: Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. to 6 p.m

When: Copper Moose Farm Stand, Park City

Arts Council of Park City & Summit County presents Art on the Trails, an immersive art show that connects art, culture and nature through intimate, guided tours. Starting at Copper Moose Farm Stand (1285 Old Ranch Rd, PC), guides will lead you on a leisurely hike through several site-specific locations, ending back at the Farm Stand for live music, entertainment and food. Tours leave every 20 minutes and take 1.5 hours.

What: KRCL’s Day in the Park

Where: International Peace Gardens in Jordan Park

When: Aug. 23 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m

KRCL presents a lively day of celebrating community connection with live music, local artists, vendors, food trucks and activities. Set the intention for the day at free yoga from Full Circle Yoga and Therapy, and stay for free family-friendly crafts, a Caputo’s cheese tasting, tie dye stations, and an ‘instrument petting zoo’ by the School of Rock. Tunes from Pepper Rose & the Thorns, Lavender Menaces, Sammy Brue and Sister Wives Band will provide the day’s soundtrack, along with live remote broadcasts throughout the park. See the full schedule for the day on KRCL’s website.

What: Bike Prom 2025

Where: Ride starts at Liberty Park and ends at Woodbine Food Hall

When: Aug. 23 at 6 p.m.

Bicycle Collective presents Bike Prom: A community fundraising event with a twist. Don your cheesiest prom duds and join thousands of fellow riders on a leisurely excursion through SLC. After a cool 3.66 miles, riders will get their dance on at Woodbine food hall, complimentary bike valet is available.

Sunday 8/24

What: Wasatch Boomerfest 2025

Where: 50 Starks Lane, Wallsburg UT

When: Aug. 22–25

This three-day music festival celebrates classic rock in all its glory. Enjoy tunes from local bands as you take in the wide open mountain views; make it a family outing with RV or tent camping.

What: Brickslopes

Where: Mountain America Expo Center

When: Aug. 24, 3 p.m.

BrickSlopes is a Lego Fan event that attracts world-class builders from all over the world to Utah to display their creations, compete, and allow the public to pick the winner. Additional activities for the family include a Brick pit with 3 tons of Lego, Lego graffiti wall, Lego car racetrack, listen and participate in panels with contestants from the hit TV show “Lego Masters on Fox” and meet them one-on-one. Use discount code “UTAHLOVE” for 10% off general admission tickets.

What: Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market

Where: Brighton Resort

When: Aug. 24 at 10 a.m.

Recently featured in our 2025 Best of the Beehive shopping edition, the BCC Flea Market is a one-of-a-kind bazaar showcasing vintage, handmade and secondhand wares. The free market takes place every Sunday in the summer.

