For Ashley Rothwell-Campagna, owner of Apt. 202, it’s all about community. “The camaraderie that happens within these walls is truly remarkable,” she says of the clothing boutique in Salt Lake’s Ninth and Ninth neighborhood. “It is a really fun positive shop with great energy.”
After a decade-long career in advertising in San Francisco, Rothwell-Campagna opened the doors to her shop in 2007. “I wanted an environment where women would cherish and support each other,” she says of the decision to enter retail.
“The store is like a great coffee shop,” Rothwell-Campagna explains. “You pop in to browse or to get style advice and end up knowing other shoppers.” Rothwell-Campagna says the advice doesn’t end with her staff, “Often a woman will be trying something on and come out to look in the mirror and other shoppers will chime in with positive affirmations. It is wonderful to see women lifting up other women.”
From styling services, to good old-fashioned fashion advice, Rothwell Campagna says it’s this personal touch that sets Apt. 202 apart. “A reliable place where shoppers can find wonderful items, a helpful friendly face, style advice and have fun in the process – is priceless. This truly is a one-stop shop.”
Q: How does your personality, experience and background influence your business?
“I have a contagious passion for what I do. I also recognize that we are all very busy so my customer’s shopping experience should be as efficient and enjoyable as possible. My business background has helped me tremendously. This is not only my dream job, it is my career—and one that I take very seriously.”
Q: Where do you look for professional inspiration?
“My eyes and ears are always open and so I gain inspiration from all my walks of life. I often look at patterns or colors and try to replicate them through my window displays or store them in my mind’s eye for a later date. I follow quite a few boutiques on social media and love to see what other small shops are doing.”
Q: Biggest challenge?
“My biggest challenge is that I never stop. I am constantly working on improving my business to make it the best that it can be for my amazing customers. They deserve that!”
Q: Best advice?
“Simple elegance breads sophistication.”
Q: Dream goal?
“My goal is to continue to strive for a balanced life and career.”
Q: What’s new?
Rothwell-Campagna says she sees clear trends for fall 2017, Army green, cold shoulder tops and choker necklines will reign supreme. Plus, sweaters are always in style, “I purchased a lot of cozy turtleneck sweaters in cashmere and other comfy fabrics,” she says.
Apt. 202 Boutique | 955 E 900 South, SLC,
801.355.0228 | apt202boutique.com | insta@apt202