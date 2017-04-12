Artists Peel Back “The Zion Curtain”

Modern West Fine Art is back at it again with another culturally-explorative show, challenging Utah’s artistic scene. Their upcoming show will feature an eclectic range of artists and their “personal spin on Utah’s eccentricities,” including satirical, political, and landscape pieces.
Shalee Cooper, the gallery manager, says that the exhibit is meant to challenge the artists involved to ” engage in a conversation that they may typically not selectively speak to.” Some artists felt comfortable taking a timely political stance, while others pursued a comedic direction and some artists just wanted to wander into the wilderness and enjoy the view.
Modern West was founded with the goal of celebrating the beauty and imaginative nature of the western United States. Diane Stewart, who founded the gallery and curated the show, says that the wide range of art featured is meant to capture the “artists’ interpretive impressions of a place they call home.” The gallery constantly holds art shows displaying various points of view and representations of western lifestyle.
Will Diane Stewart ever rest? Apparently not. Find out where her never-ending energy comes from at “Art Behind the Zion Curtain” from April 21 to May 13, 2017. An opening reception for the exhibition will also be April 21 at 6-8pm.
For more info, call 801-355-3383 or visit Modern West Fine Art at 177 E. 200 South, SLC.
–Amy Whiting