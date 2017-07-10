Salt Lake City Public Library, UMOCA and SLCC Community Writing Center are bringing Utah’s community to life on Wednesday, July 12.
The Art Truck Extravaganza is a one-day event where people can go visit Library Square for some art, music, writing and map making.
The must-see UMOCA art truck includes exhibit whereABOUTS by Jamie Salvador Castillo and Michael Anthony García. The exhibit includes interactive and colorful installations of community maps of Utah.
Head on over to Library Square from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to see the whereABOUTS art truck exhibit and join in on creative activities being held such as map-making, a photo scavenger hunt and a live musical performance by Doc Young from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
A free for all ages and kid-friendly event. For more information, visit their website.