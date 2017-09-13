Art Meets Fashion Foundation + Exclusive Giveaway!

Salt Lake’s up and coming fashion scene is taking center stage with the help of the Art Meets Fashion (AMF) Foundation. This year’s Runway Event takes place on Saturday, September 16 at 7 pm in the Salt Lake Community College Library Square Parking Garage, 231 E 400 S Salt Lake.
The Art Meets Fashion Runway Event will feature over 10 designers, including three of Project Runway’s past designers (Brandon Kee, Ayana Ife and Elena Slivnyak), and some of Salt Lake’s own designers. Elena Slivnyak is featured as this year’s international designer and is the brains behind IIMUAHII. This fashion event usually draws in over 400 guests, so be sure to snag those tickets fast! Tickets range from $35 – $100 and can be purchased here. Salt Lake Magazine is partnering with AMF Foundation to provide one lucky winner with a pair of VIP tickets, see the details below.
Prior to the runway show, a light cocktail reception will take place and immediately following an after party will be held at the same venue.
HOW TO PARTICIPATE:
Enter to win a pair of tickets by 1) following Salt Lake Magazine and the Art Meets Fashion Foundation on Facebook and Instagram 2) tagging the friend you’d bring in the comments below! Each comment is worth 1 entry. Winner will be chosen at random on by Friday, September 15 at noon.
Facebook:
Instagram: