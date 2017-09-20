Apple Introduces the New iPhone X: But is it worth it?

Apple’s just announced their new, sleek selfie machine all for the low, low price of $999! The iPhone X (pronounced “10” for their 10th anniversary) was introduced at the Apple Keynote on September 12 and includes all sorts of new features to make sure your personal portraits are seen in the best light, including a new Portrait Mode (currently in Beta) for the front facing camera. This new feature allows you to adjust the lighting of your photos while taking them or after. Portrait Mode can also be used on the rear facing camera, just like the iPhone 7+. This new, True Depth camera also enables Face ID and gives users the ability to interact with Animojis. iOS 11 also includes augmented reality, bringing more fun to your photos and giving you new tools like rulers and apps that allow you to shop for new furniture.
The iPhone X is more than just a fancy camera though. Apple’s new and innovative design takes this phone to new heights. The iPhone X is more sleek and luxurious looking than ever before; the entire phone is encased in glass with a surgical-grade stainless steel band that leaves the phone dust and water resistant. The 5.8-inch OLED screen now covers the entire front of the phone, leaving a smooth face with no home button. Instead of a home button, 3D Touch will allow you to go to the home screen, multitask and open the command center. Side buttons now allow you to access Apple Pay and Siri. Unlocking the iPhone X only requires glancing at the screen. The True Depth camera scans your face and recognizes only you (unless you have an identical twin) even if you’re wearing glasses, a hat, decide to grow a beard or wear more makeup than normal. It also works in the dark. Face ID raises a few questions though. Did Apple choose to use Face ID because it’s more secure and better technology than Touch ID? Or did they just want to get rid of the home button to create a bevel free screen? Face ID also raises security concerns–all you have to do is point the phone at the owner’s face and the phone will unlock. This makes it much easier to unlock and much easier for people to access your personal apps.
Apple also announced the iPhone 8, which has a few upgrades from the iPhone 7. The iPhone 8 is now sealed for water and dust resistance with glass front and back and includes a new retina HD display. The camera includes Portrait Lighting and augmented reality, just like the iPhone X, but comes in at a much more affordable price starting at $699. A new Apple Watch is also coming our way. The Apple Watch Series 3 has cellular built in and also allows you to stream music from the watch. You can start ordering the iPhone 8 and Apple Watch Series 3 now, they will be available on September 22.
Overall the iPhone X seems like a pretty great product, but is it worth the price? Apple has previously argued that iPhones are only guaranteed to last a year (although we all know they typically last longer), when was the last time you paid $1,000 for something you might have to replace in a year? Personally, I think paying that high of a price for a device that isn’t going to last me a few years doesn’t seem worth it. I paid less for my MacBook Air, and I don’t plan on replacing it in 365 days. The glass encasement also seems a little worrisome. After all, even the most durable glass is still glass, so there’s always potential for breakage. Even with this high price tag, we can still expect iPhone lovers everywhere to be camping out to get their hands on the iPhone X on November 3. You can pre-order the phone starting on October 27.
For more answers to questions about the iPhone X, look out for our Salt Lake Speaks podcast episode on Apple technology tomorrow.