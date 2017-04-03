Annual Alta Gala Celebrates Nature, Art and History

The 11th annual Alta Gala is a party with a purpose.
The celebration will hosted Friday, April 7 at La Caille Restaurant, 7 pm-11:30 pm. The Gala will raise money for three local nonprofits—Alta Community Enrichment (ACE), Friends of Alta and the Alta Historical Society—and celebrate Alta’s history, art and natural beauty.
This year’s gala is Latin themed and will feature live salsa music, dancing, food, drinks and a silent auction. Auction prizes range from Alta artwork to snow sports equipment, and even helicopter skiing packages: for more information visit the Alta Gala website. The party even continues onto the slopes—a ticket to the Alta Gala includes one day pass to Alta Ski Resort, redeemable until December 15, 2017.
Proceeds from the Alta Gala will benefit three local nonprofits that work to improve the Alta community in a variety of ways. Alta Community Enrichment fosters participation in artistic and cultural events in Little Cottonwood Canyon. Friends of Alta is a group that focuses on environmental issues like watershed and wildlife protection and the Alta Historical Society is committed to preserving Alta’s history through storytelling.
Be sure to stick around for Demo Day on Saturday, April 8 outside of Goldminer’s Daughter Lodge at Alta. Listen to live music, demo skis from a variety of companies and check out sales on your favorite apparel.
Purchase tickets to the Alta Gala here. .
For a detailed list of events, parties, specials and more happening at Alta in April, visit their website.
Photos by Dobber Price