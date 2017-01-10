The Aluminum Hat Awards

On Jan. 17, Gov. Gary Herbert will bestow 12 medals–formally known as the Governor’s Medals for Science and Technology–to Utah leaders in research and science education.
“I commend the winners for excellence in their fields and for their important work, which will benefit Utah residents for generations,” Herbert said in a press release.
We have to wonder if receiving a science medal from a climate-change denier diminishes the honor? After all, Herbert is a part of the wingnut political right that rejects that global climate change is occurring–despite consensus among the world’s scientists that it is. (Gary, ask one of the award recipients if you doesn’t believe us.)
While Herbert remains in office, perhaps the awards should be renamed to the “Our Special Guv’s Medals for Egg-head Stuff that Makes $$.”
Most troubling are Herbert’s plans to a replace Utah’s iconic beehive with an tin-foil chapeau.
