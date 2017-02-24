A&E: Salt Lake Picks

Holi, Holi, Holi
It’s called the Festival of Colors or the Festival of Sharing Love—a celebration of spring’s arrival. The Indian/Nepalese holiday has taken root in Spanish Fork where the Krishna Temple holds one of the largest Holi festivals in the U.S. Two days of live music, dancing and food, with powdered color thrown into the air every hour.
March 25 & 26. Sri Radha Krishna Temple 311 W. 8500 South, Spanish Fork. For details, go to festivalofcolorsusa.com
LECTURE
Alton Brown’s traveling show Eat Your Science is the opposite of what the word “lecture” might bring to mind. Case in point: ponchos are provided for those who dare sit near the stage. Brown is known as a comedian, cookbook self-described “inducer of therapy” when it comes to his performances exploring the science of food.
March 31, Abravanel Hall, 123 S. Temple, SLC, 801-355-2787, arttix.org
BOOKS
Self-declared champion-of-the-misfits Lidia Yuknavitch has a cult following thanks to her ability to engage an audience through tales of real-life battles and bravery. Before she turned 30, Yuknavitch had already weathered abuse, failed marriages, jail, rehab and losing a child. Lidia is an award-winning author and speaker, replacing what could be a victim’s narrative with an empowering one.
March 4, Eccles Center Park City, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City, 435-655-8252, ecclescenter.org
DANCE
Ballet West presents Hans Christian Anderson’s tale of a mermaid willing to abandon her royal life undersea for a chance at being a human. (What was she thinking?) The Little Mermaid explores the darker tone and consequences of above-water infatuation, but remains appropriate for all ages and fans of the Disney version.
March 30-April 2, Capitol Theater, 50 W. 200 South, SLC, 801-355-2787, balletwest.org
THEATER
The globally top-earning title in box-office history stampedes the Eccles Theatre in a stunning re-imagination of The Lion King. Performers dance and sing to music by Elton John, Tim Rice and Han Zimmer alongside puppets and stilts, immersing the audience in the Serengeti.
March 23 – April 16, Eccles Theater, Eccles Center Park City, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City, 801-355-5502, broadway-at-the-eccles.com.
VISUAL ARTS
Salt Lake City-based photographer Lindsay Daniels witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Nepal in 2015. Nepal Rises is a free photography exhibit that juxtaposes the terrible aftermath of the disaster with the resilience and hope she saw.
January 9-March 18, Salt Lake City Library, Sprague Branch, 801-594-8640, slcpl.org/events
MUSIC
Born in the wrong generation—or just want to relive the good old days? Experience Hendrix will take you there when Buddy Guy, Dweezil Zappa, Johnny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and other guitar gods take turns playing Jimi’s tunes.
March 6, Eccles Theater, 131 Main St., SLC, 801-355-2787, artsaltlake.org
According to Barbra Streisand, “There are a number of good singers, a smaller handful of truly great singers and then there is Johnny Mathis.” Though younger generations tend to think of Mathis as the standard-bearer of Christmas classics, The Greatest Generation knows he is first and foremost a singer of love songs.
April 29, Eccles Theater, 131 Main St., SLC, 801-355-2787, Arttix.org
Russian singer-songwriter and pianist Regina Spektor is known for her quirky voice, character-driven songs and skilled storytelling. SLmag’s Amy Whiting calls her “The Wes Anderson of music.” Take a date, because fans who purchase a pair of tickets in advance will also receive a free copy of her new album Remember Us To Life.
March 31, The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, SLC, 801-528-9197 thecomplexslc.com