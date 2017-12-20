A Brazilian Churrascaria with Southern Charm

You can take the girl out of Texas, but you can’t take the Texas out of the girl. I grew up on meat. Sausage, egg and cheese burritos for breakfast, chicken fried steak and gravy for lunch—and of course, a savory cut of red meat for dinner. You might say, good meat has me grinnin’ like a possum eatin’ a sweet tater. So of course, when I heard about Texas de Brazil, my stomach started instantly growling, “Well, howdy!”
Outside of the U.S., Brazil is the global Texas—cowboys and meat roam from north to south. One of the original partners of Texas de Brazil spent time living the cattle rancher’s life in Porto Alegre, Brazil. After feasting on the traditional rodizio style native to the region, the idea to bring the savory cuisine north made perfect sense. And there was no other choice but to settle right in the heart of cattleman’s land—Texas. It’s a perfect culinary pairing—Brazilian cuisine with southern hospitality. In 1998, the first location was opened in Addison, Texas, and Texas de Brazil has grown to be the largest Brazilian steakhouse group in the world with 56 locations across the globe.
But Texas de Brazil ain’t your daddy’s traditional steakhouse stompin’ grounds, where you only get to pick one cut and maybe two sides. I’m not good at picking one thing—I usually want to try everything on the menu. And besides, this girl is hungrier than a tic on a teddy bear. At Texas de Brazil, it’s one fixed price, but with unlimited choices. You can sample all of the different cuts of meat and make as many trips as you want to the salad bar. (Hope you brought your appetite.) You can sample the entire menu or if you’re more of a picky eater, and want nothing but filet mignon or lamb chops, you can do that too.
It might be created in Texas, but the cooking is authentically Brazilian. According to Hannah Thomspon, director of Marketing and PR, the only seasoning they use on the beef is rock salt. “The flavor comes from being cooked over an open flame of natural wood and charcoal, and the meat drippings come back up to kiss the cuts with the right amount of smokiness.”
Leaf eaters have no fear, Texas de Brazil won’t leave you up the creek without a paddle—the salad bar is quite the culinary adventure in and of itself. My own father goes to Texas de Brazil just for the salad bar. It’s variety of options is as vast, if not more, than the mouthwatering meat choices samba-ing among the tables. There’s mixed greens, grilled veggies, imported cheese, charcuterie, and yes, even though we are a landlocked state, tasty shrimp, smoked salmon and even sushi to swim onto your plate. But what you don’t want to miss, especially during the chilly winter season, is the soul-warming hot items. You can even try a one of Brazil’s national dishes, the Feijoada. It’s a black-bean stew commonly made with beef or pork. Feijoada is so popular it will be eaten for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
“A night at Texas de Brazil is more than just dinner, it is an experience, just like in Brazil,” says Thompson. “Brazil is a festive environment—family and friends getting together to celebrate and eat.” And the holidays are a perfect time to celebrate. Texas de Brazil features private and semi-private dining options perfect for accommodating groups in a fine, chic setting. They are also running a gift card special through January 1, 2018. When you purchase a $100 e-gift card online, you receive a $25 bonus certificate. The certificate does have restrictions. You are able to use it as soon as you receive it in the mail. No shipping fees associated with the guest.
So might I suggest gettin’ all gussied up, grab the chillin’s to head to Texas de Brazil in downtown Salt Lake City because I hanker you’re fixin’ to find your bellies full, tastebuds satisfied and your hearts warmed with joy.
Texas de Brazil
DINNER
$42.99 | Salad Area Only: $24.99
Mon – Thurs: 5pm – 9:30pm
Fri: 5pm – 10pm
Sat: 4:30pm – 10pm
Gift Cards: www.texasdebrazil.com/shop/