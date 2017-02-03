Sugar House Homeless Shelter Resistance Stiffens

Donald Trump isn’t only politician facing protests in coming months.
Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski is drawing a few hearty souls to picket against the proposed Simpson Avenue homeless resource center in Sugar House.
Some of the Simpson Avenue shelter opposition is limiting their efforts to getting the shelter site moved somewhere else in Sugar House and others would like to see the shelter eliminated completely and the homeless divided between the three remaining resource centers.
But a hard-core few want the shelter gone AND Biskupski tossed out of office for having decided the shelters sites without input from the neighborhoods.
Listen to our podcast with a leader in the growing Sugar House residents resistance.