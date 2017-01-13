Biskupski hands Tom Guinney Key to City.

Mayor Jackie Biskupski presented Gastronomy Inc. owner Tom Guinney with the Key to the City Friday. She recognized Guinney for 36 years of leadership in Salt Lake’s restaurant scene, contributions to the local economy and philanthropy (not to mention donations to political campaigns right and left).
Guinney and his late partners Tom Seig and John Williams are legends for bringing Salt Lake the New Yorker, Market Street Grill, Oyster Bar, Market Street Broiler and spin offs in Cottonwood Heights and West Jordan. It wouldn’t be inaccurate to call them the godfathers of Salt Lake’s dining scene.
Seig died in 2008 and Williams died last year in a suspicious fire at his Capitol Hill home. Williams’ estranged husband was arrested on charges of homicide and arson.