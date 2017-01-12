Ski Utah and Friends Present: Pow Day, January 13

Utah skiers and snowboarders often load up their gear to head up the hill in an effort to escape Salt Lake’s inversion—but as they head up, often one-by-one—they leave the rest of us with more terrible air from congestion in the canyon and their cars’ exhausts.
Ski Utah, Protect Our Winters and SNOCRU, along with Alta, Snowbird, Sundance and Powder Mountain resorts have teamed up to create a one day event encouraging carpooling and bus riding to the canyons in an effort to reduce canyon traffic—and, thus, air pollution—POW Day.
Historically, January 13 is the most likely day of the year to have snowfall—so, tomorrow head up to Sundance, Alta, Snowbird or Powder Mountain with at least two friends (in the same car) or by yourself on UTA to be eligible for some pretty sweet benefits. Like, priority parking at the four participating resorts and an exclusive POW Day 2017 beanie (pictured below).
But wait! There’s more!
If you check-in to the resort via the SNOCRU app, you’ll have the chance to win bigger resort prizes from each resort—lift tickets, skis, snowboards, food!
But the most valuable thing you’ll get all day is a smugness that can only come from singlehandedly reducing carbon emissions. I speak for all of us Salt Lakers when I thank you.
Now, go shred some for me.
Full schedule, courtesy of Ski Utah below:
Schedule of events:
8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – Participants of POW Day will need to take either UTA or carpool with 3 or more people to a participating resort (Alta, Snowbird, Sundance or Powder Mountain)
Carpoolers: There will be priority parking at each resort
Alta: Wildcat base area
Snowbird: Entry 1 & 2
Powder Mountain: Timberline parking area
Upon arrival, please head to the registration tent, check-in via the SNOCRU app and receive you annual POW Day limited addition Discrete beanie.
For each participant who checks into SNOCRU, not only will you be entered into the raffle for prizes but SNOCRU has promised to donate $5 per person to Protect Our Winters.
10:30 a.m. – Participants will have the chance to make a few laps with professional athletes/POW ambassadors.
Alta: Meet Caroline Gleich at Collins Lift
Snowbird: Meet Forrest Shearer and Griffin Siebert at Tram
Powder Mountain: Meet Julian Carr at the Adventure Yurt
Sundance Resort: Meet Brody Leven at the base of Ray’s Lift
2:30 p.m. – Participants are welcome to a Protect Our Winters social at each respective resort. Learn a bit more about the initiatives POW does and get a chance to win some great prizes.
Alta: Goldminer’s Daughter Saloon
Snowbird: Tram Deck
Powder Mountain: PowderKeg
Sundance Resort: Foundry Grill Patio