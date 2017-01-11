The Return of the Pop-Up

Pop-up dinners are not a new phenomenon, but in an era where one can share the artistic wonder of a meal on Instagram in the time it takes to make a piece of toast, their appeal is only getting stronger. Experimental chefs have little to lose from spontaneity—and Salt Lake City is not about to be left behind.
On January 15th, Spanish restaurant Frinca will be featuring Salt Lake City chef Tom Call as they kick off the first of many pop-up dinners hosted by Pago Restaurant group. This new series intends to showcase diverse and unique dishes while testing (metaphorically) culinary waters previously uncharted in Salt Lake. The dinners will be held in a intimate setting and only 30 seats (or plates, rather) are available.
Chef Call’s cooking has taken Salt Lake’s culinary scene by storm, leaving awards strewn across the valley in his wake (he leaves for San Francisco following Finca’s event.) He has created a six-course custom menu for the event, with optional wine pairings.
Scott Evans, the owner of Pago Restaurant group, says that he hopes the series will “push culinary limits and feature food and wine that truly inspires.” Considering that Chef Call’s time as chef at Grand America lines up perfectly with their transformation into Utah’s sole AAA 5-Diamond Hotel, classifying them with “impeccable standards of excellence”, it might be near impossible for an one-night-only menu by him to be anything but inspiring.
Food $55, Wine Pairings (optional) $30, plus tax and gratuity. Limited to 30 guests.
For tickets and other info, visit: http://www.fincaslc.com/events/cheftomcall
By Amy Whiting