6ish Reasons SLC does not = Dubai.

In one of the Top 10 Dumbest Examples of Click Bait, Elle magazine anointed SLC “the new Dubai.”
We know…WTF? But under a list of “29 reasons to go shopping,” the magazine editors—who we bet have ever laid spike heel in Utah—included SLC. Here’s what the said:
3. Because Salt Lake is the new Dubai. | City Creek Center, Salt Lake City
A 700,000-square-foot mecca of choreographed fountains, 18-foot waterfalls, and a fully retractable glass roof that houses stores such as Tiffany & Co. and Michael Kors.
OK, we’ll take the bait. Here are some reasons that SLC, indeed, is the New Dubai.
• They have really tall skyscrapers (Burj Khalifa, 2,700 feet).
We have a tallish building (Church Office Building, 420 feet)!
• Under U.E.A. law, multiple crimes carry death by firing squad.
We used to shoot people, but we got better. (Though some lawmakers want to reinstate it.)
• Dubai has land art.
We have land art.
• Dubai attracts shoppers from around the globe.
City Creek Mall brings in shoppers from Idaho.
• Women’s rights in Dubai suck. Husbands can beat their wives and rape victims can be imprisoned.
BYU women risked expulsion for reporting sexual abuse. BYU got better.
• Dubai’s women wear burkas.
Utah’s modest women wear … burkas.
• In devout Dubai, the shopping goes on 24-7.
In New Dubai, City Creek closes on Sundays.