5 Best “Brain Freeze” Treats to Escape Summer Heat

The only thing worse than it being over 100 degrees outside and having even your hair follicles sweat? When you try to cool down from the heat with some ice cream and get a brain freeze. Unfortunately, our bodies aren’t able to handle a rapid temperature change, so when mixing delicious frozen goodies and the harsh summer heat, the blood vessels in the back of our throat get confused and spaz out, which is the cause for the tedious brain freeze. This summer though, the brain freeze is definitely worth it in order to taste these irresistible local frozen treats.
Nielsen’s Famous Frozen “Concrete” Custard has made their ma-and-pa burger shop a famous staple for Utah locals. Not only is there an endless list of delicious toppings to go on the thick ice cold custard, it’s also known that custard is less fat and calories than regular ice cream. Bonus! 3918 S Highland Dr. Holladay, 801-277-7479
What makes Java Cow Café and Bakery so great is that it takes you down to Historic Main Street of Park City which, in-and-of itself, is amazing, but they also offer some “utterly” delicious ice cream. Nothing could keep me away from a giant scoop of Mocha Almond Fudge or Peanut Butter Boom. 402 Main St. Park City, 435-647-7711
If you’re looking for a serious brain freeze, Sub Zero is the way to go. Their nitrogen freezing technique gives you the chance to pick your own flavor, add your own mix-ins, and watch it freeze right before you so you can eat it while its freezing cold, which is a great treat during 100 degree days. 900 E 5600 S Murray, 801-263-0406
Get a brain freeze from across the ocean with a perfect cup of gelato. The famous Italian dessert provides a light and fluffy texture with summer flavors like lemon, raspberry and cantaloupe that’ll help you cool down and wish you were actually in Italy. 900 S 902 E Salt Lake City, 801-485-3254
There’s a reason their Famous Thick Shakes have been around for over 55 years. Nothing quite beats a fun day in the sun like ending it with a large and thick raspberry shake from Iceberg. It’s basically a summer must. 3900 S 900 E Salt Lake City, 801- 424-5400
madi kaneko
This makes me really want to eat ice cream!!