3 Reasons to Love the Heat

As you complain about the heat, remember it’s bringing Utah’s marquee fruits and berries to delicious maturity.
Right now, Green River watermelons are reaching markets around the state. (You may have seen alleged Green River melons before the Fourth—but they are fraudulent.) It’s a tasteful tradition that once peak-ripening season hits, people travel from as far away as Colorado and Arizona to Green River in Emery County to thump the melons that are sold at road-side sheds.
It’s the beginning of the cycle that includes Brigham City Peaches and Bear Lake Raspberries.
What makes Utah’s fruit so individually unique and delicious? Surprisingly, it’s the cold night temperatures as much as the daytime heat. Utah fruit farmers say the temperature swing causes the sugar in the fruit to concentrate.
The local grown produce has reached such popular status that each fruit has its own weekend dedicated to it during its peak. The celebratory festivals will be kicking off within the next couple of weeks so mark your calendars.
Bear Lake Raspberry Days start off the fruit extravaganza with their annual festival taking place August 4-6 and includes raspberry flavored foods, a rodeo, a 5k run and ends with fireworks on the beach.
Next up will be Peach Days featuring locally grown Brigham City Peaches. Peach Days is held in September—the weekend following Labor Day. Not only will you find peach-flavored everything, visitors will enjoy two parades, a custom-car show and a 10k race and vendors selling arts and crafts.
The Green River melons are in stores now, but Melon Days is the last of the festivals on Sept. 15-16. Guests will enjoy a parade, the Melon Queen Pageant, square dancing and a pancake breakfast sure to include some fresh-picked Green River Melons.
Summer’s about to get a whole lot sweeter.