3 boozy prescriptions for what ails you.

words and photos by: Andrea Peterson
Today’s yummy elixirs were old-fashioned cures long before hipsters were spritzing glasses with orange zest.
The earliest use of medicinal alcohol can be attributed to the Egyptians some 5,000 years ago. In excavations of pharaonic tombs, archaeologists discovered jars coated with the residue of wine and medicinal herbs. Many years later, Hippocrates–known as the father of modern medicine–touted a cocktail remedy of vermouth infused with herbal botanics for treating intestinal worms.
During Prohibition, America placed government-issued prescription pads into the hands of licensed physicians. Their drugs of choice? Whiskey and brandy. The U.S. Treasury Department authorized doctors to prescribe regular doses of medicinal alcohol to help stave off a number of ailment: indigestion, asthma and diabetes, to name a few.
Today, it seems the alchemy of spirits and pharmaceutic herbs can treat everything from heartache to heartburn. You may not get a prescription for an Old-Fashioned these days, but a tasty cocktail with the right healthy ingredients might still be just what the doctor ordered.
Hot Toddy
A classic even your grandmother would recommend, the hot toddy is a go-to for anyone with a head cold or flu-like symptoms. Warm water and whiskey open the sinuses, honey soothes a scratchy throat and lemon juice packs a potent punch of Vitamin C. Let the toddy warm your soul and break your fever.
The Vault – WINTER IS COMING
202 Main St., SLC, 801-363-5454, www.bambara-slc.com
1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire
3/4 oz honey-pepper syrup
1/oz lemon juice
.5 oz green chartreuse
Hot water
Garnish with lemon and whole cloves
Penicillin Cocktail
A multitude of healing properties have been ascribed to ginger: This fragrant root is touted as an antiviral powerhouse with immune-boosting properties. It’s also good for digestive issues, nausea, pain and inflammation, leading its creators to dub this spicy sip the “Penicillin Cocktail.” Drink two and call us in the morning.
Provisions – PLAN B
3364 S 2300 E, SLC, 801-410-4046, www.slcprovisions.com
1.5 oz Glenlivet 12
1 oz fresh lemon juice
.5 oz of Bénédictine
.5 oz honey water (1-to-1 simple syrup)
2 slices of fresh ginger
Muddle the ginger into the cocktail and then double strain to make sure to separate all bits of ginger out. Use one small drop of Angostura bitters swirled around on top for color. Served up with a slice of candied ginger.
Bloody Mary
There is a reason the Bloody Mary is known as the official hangover cure: The drink is practically a health food (if health food came with a healthy pour of vodka)! It is chock-full of tomato juice, lemon, lime, celery, pickles and the occasional slice of bacon for protein. (Yes, we will hold tight to the excuse that we are eating bacon for protein.) We advise you to drink this antioxidant-packed cocktail to its last drop.
Tin Angel – BLOOD ANGEL
365 W 400 S, SLC, 801-328-4155, www.thetinangel.com
Start with a half gallon of plain tomato juice. You can juice your own if you are feeling inspired or buy a can. Add the following:
1 Tbsp. Annie’s Vegan Worcestershire
1 tsp. Mama Africa’s Pili Pili Sauce (local)
1 tsp. Tabasco
1 tsp. celery salt
1 cup spicy pickle juice. Tin Angel makes their own pickled vegetables, but a good substitute would be the brine from pepperocinis.
Squeeze in a full lime.
Grind in some black pepper.
Pour in a tall glass with ice and a shot (1.5 oz) of Five Wives Vodka. Garnish with spicy pickled veggies (You could soak some regular pickled asparagus in the pepperocini brine over night) and a lemon and lime wedge. Top with black pepper.