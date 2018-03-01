2018 Salt Lake magazine March/April Issue

written by: Mary Brown Malouf
Meaning enhances flavor.
Humans are natural storytellers—we understand ideas better via narrative. We comprehend our lives as a narrative. And we appreciate art—poetry, painting, dance, even cuisine—more when we can construct a story around it. Anthropologists and sociologists tell us that stories are patterns, and the human brain is designed to detect patterns because there we find meaning.
So that’s what we do at Salt Lake magazine: tell stories. In this issue, we bring you stories of the past—remember Pop Jenks ice cream stand? (p.116) Of the future—imagine how UCAT developed baby equipment for conjoined twins. (p.47) And of the present—how one company is trying to make low-income housing profitable. (p. 42) Stories about how and where we’re going places—nonstop to Europe or donkey hiking in Arizona (p. 51) and what we’re going to be wearing. (p. 82)
One of the most intense forms of storytelling, filmmaking, is celebrated every year at the Sundance Film Festival, and Glen Warchol’s look at the reviving business of movie making in the Beehive is a story about how we make stories. (p. 76)
Getting a little meta, aren’t we?
To get back to more basic subjects, in the March/April issue, Salt Lake magazine announces the winners of our Dining Awards. There’s a story behind every restaurant we mention. It’s not just about deliciousness anymore. Larger stories of human hunger, human kindness and planetary resources thread their way through concepts of comfort, service and style.
Understanding the meaning of that larger story adds extra appreciation to every bite we eat.
