2018 March Calendar: Things to Do in Salt Lake City

MARCH 1-11
HIR
Chaos reigns in this comedy about the most dysfunctional family in America. A dishonorably discharged vet returns home to a mother liberated from an oppressive marriage, a sister on “mones” in the process of transitioning and a father asleep in a clown costume. And nobody is doing the dishes anymore.
Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, SLC, 801-363-7522, saltlakeactingcompany.org
Go West! Art of the American Frontier from the Buffalo Bill Center of the West
It’s your last chance to see the dazzling UMFA exhibit Go West! Art of the American Frontier from the Buffalo Bill Center of the West that has stripped away the mythology of the American West.
Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah Campus, 410 Campus Center Dr., SLC. umfa.utah.edu
MARCH 1-31
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Victor Hugo’s inspired story of gentle, deformed Quasimodo, a conflicted priest and the compassionate Esmerelda soars with Disney’s music: “Out There,” “God Help the Outcasts” and
“Heaven’s Light.”
Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe Street, Sandy, www.hct.org
MARCH 1
Icon for Hire
Since forming in 2007, the duo—singer Ariel Bloomer and guitarist Shawn Jump—have amassed a legion of followers who have connected with not only the band’s genre-bending sound, but also their honesty. That soul-baring spirit and realism is at the heart of everything Icon For Hire do, and it’s front and center on their latest Billboard-charting release, “You Can’t Kill Us.”
The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, SLC, 801-528-9197, thecomplexslc.com
MARCH 2
Bernstein At 100: Chichester Psalms & Divertimento
Bernstein’s 100th birthday celebration continues with the jazzy “old-fashioned sweetness” of his Chichester Psalms and the wildly eclectic reminiscences of his Divertimento. The program also features Saint-Saëns’ Symphony in A Major, written when the composer was just 15 years old, and Stravinsky’s most religious utterance, the Symphony of Psalms.
Abravenal Hall, Utah Symphony, 123 W. South Temple, SLC. my.usuo.org
Robin Hood
Robin of Locksley is the heroic outlaw of English folklore, known for robbing the rich and giving to the poor. Prince John, Guy of Gisbourne and the Sheriff of Nottingham plot to take the crown while King Richard is away. Robin Hood—with the help of Little John, Friar Tuck and the men of Sherwood—fights to save all who are oppressed.
Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State St, South Salt Lake, uctheatre.org
Cache County Cowboy Rendezvous
Concert headliners are Billy Dean, Dave Stamey and Mary Kaye. Also, 15 cowboy poets and free activities for kids.
Mountain Crest High School, 255 S. 800 East, Hyrum, cvcowboy.org
Tumbleweeds Film Festival
Though it’s meant for kids, Tumbleweeds provides opportunities for film lovers of all ages to engage their creative spirit and bridge cultures by experiencing films whose stories transcend geographic, cultural and political boundaries.
Utah Film Center, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, SLC, utahfilmcenter.org.
Poetry in the Park
Zion Park Lodge, featuring award-wining visiting poet Jim Barton, president of the National Federation of State Poetry Societies, is now in its ninth year.
Zion Park Lodge, Zion Canyon Scenic Dr, Springdale, zionpark.org
Georgefest
A monthly night-time community event celebrating indie rock, fine art, mannequin challenges and food trucks. Designed to celebrate the best of southern Utah. St. George, georgestreetfest.com
MARCH 3
Run SLC Race Series
The Run SLC 10K will take you through the city’s tree-lined streets as they emerge from winter.
Salt Lake Running Company, 2454 S. 700 east, runslcseries.com/registration
MARCH 10
PAGLIACCI / GIANNI SCHICCHI
A double bill featuring the most loved music in opera that combines the emotionally intense Pagliacci with the hilarious tale of Gianni Schicci.
Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, SLC, 801-533-6683, myuss.org
Repertory Dance Theatre’s Ring Around the Rose
An annual opportunity for children to explore the world of dance. Ring Around the Rose is a wiggle-friendly performance that offers a chance to see part of The Nutcracker and learn what it takes to be a professional dancer.
Leona Wagner Black Box Theater, 138 W. 300 South, SLC, 801-355-2787, arttix.com
MARCH 10-11
Crossroads of the West Gunshow
One of the largest gun shows in America, dozens of tables to meet the needs of any shooter, hunter or survivalist.
Dixie Center, 1835 Convention Center Dr., St. George. crossroadsgunshows.com
MARCH 14-16
Tri-State ATV Jamboree
If you own an ATV or a side-by-side and want to shake off the winter blues by riding the OHV trails of southwest Utah and northwest Arizona, do this.
Washington County Regional Park, Hurricane, thetristateatvclub.com
MARCH 16-18
Shen Yun
Experience the magic and splendor as Shen Yun brings 5,000 years of civilization to life on stage.
Delores Dore Eccles Theatre, 131 S. Main, SLC, 888-633-6999, shenyun.com
MARCH 18
St. Patrick’s Day parade
The best parade is the Hibernian Society of Utah’s that runs down 400 West and through Salt Lake City’s The Gateway. See the green beer sloshing out of a cement mixer truck! irishinutah.org
MARCH 24
Easter Jeep Safari
What better way to celebrate Earth Day than to drive 4x4s down back-country trails with guides aboard. Also, a trade show featuring products for your 4×4. Moab, 435-259-7625, rr4w.com