2018 March/April Big Names, Bright Lights

written by: Addison Doxey
Hamilton
Never heard of Hamilton—An American Musical? Come out of your box, take off your blindfold, visit the Instagram page of any fashion blogger…whatever you need to do to get with the times. Hamilton chronicles the life of George Washington’s right-hand man, Alexander Hamilton, set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and classic showtune style. Lin-Manuel Miranda is the brains and brilliance behind the world’s most successful musical right now (arguably ever), and you don’t want to miss it.
Apr. 11 – May 6, The Eccles Theatre, 131 S. Main Street, 385-468-1010, broadway-at-the-eccles.com
Andy Grammer
From his roots as a hustling street performer on Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade to platinum-selling recording artist, Andy Grammer takes the stage at The Depot to perform his original hits, including “Fresh Eyes” and “Fine by Me,” as well as new songs “Good Parts” and “Freeze.” Whether you’ve got good grammar or not (bad pun intended), you won’t want to miss this tour.
Mar. 23, The Depot, 400 W. South Temple, 801-355-5522, smithstix.com
Why Don’t We
Many are still feeling the gaping One Direction-shaped hole in America’s pop-music-loving heart since the group split in 2016. Who are we going to fangirl over now? The answer is simple: Why Don’t We is the new American pop quintet composed of five previously solo recording artists, all under the age of 20. They’ve got the boyish good looks, the somewhat pre-pubescent (but killer) pipes and a wide range of hit singles you will love singing along to, including “Something Different” and “These Girls.”
Mar. 9, The Complex, 537 W. 100 South, SLC, 801-528-9197, thecomplexslc.com
Phillip Phillips
Most of us were introduced to Phillip Phillips during the 2012 London Olympics when his five-times platinum debut single “Home” was in the background of every Olympic commercial…and we loved it. Join Phillips for a nostalgic Olympic experience, but more importantly the debut tour of his album, Collateral, at The Depot.
Mar. 13, The Depot, 400 W. South Temple, 801-355-5522, smithstix.com
Jane Goodall
Primatologist, UN Messenger of Peace and forever the queen of chimpanzees, Jane Goodall joins the Wasatch Speaker series this March. At 26, Jane Goodall traveled from England to what is now Tanzania and bravely entered the little-known world of wild chimpanzees. Goodall has also founded the Jane Goodall Institute and supported conservation efforts. Mar. 29, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, 385-468-1010, artsaltlake.org
See more inside our 2018 Mar/Apr Issue.