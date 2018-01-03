Filter by Category : Tag : Date

2018 January Salt Lake Picks

January 3, 2018

written by: Addison Doxey and Christie Marcy

DANCE

Emerge Dance Company

Salt Lake’s Repertory Dance Theatre is showcasing next generation artists with their new show Emerge. Featuring diverse choreography by the RDT dancers, the usually sold-out concert will inspire the artist within.

When: Jan. 5-6

Where: Leona Wagner Black Box Theater, 138 W. 300 South, SLC, rdtutah.org

THEATRE

Something Rotten 

This hilarious Broadway smash tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two playwrights trying to compete with “rockstar” William Shakespeare during the 1590s. If you’ve ever wanted to see a sexy Shakespeare sing his sonnets in scandalous leather pants, Something Rotten is the show
for you.

When: Jan. 9-14

Where: The Eccles Theatre, 131 S. Main Street, SLC, artsaltlake.org

Moby Dick

The Utah Opera nails Jake Heggie and Gene Scheer’s operatic adaptation of Melville’s classic novel, a thrilling adventure fueled by one man’s willingness to risk everything for revenge. 

When: Jan. 20-28

Where: Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, SLC, arttix.artsaltlake.org

MUSIC

Good Vibrations

Quick—name your favorite songs of the ’60s and ‘70s. Chances are high at least one is by The Beach Boys and their brilliant founder/writer/composer Brian Wilson. Join the SCERA as the touring tribute band faithfully recreates the California spirit with hit songs such as “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “God Only Knows,” and of course…”Good Vibrations.”

When: Jan. 11-13

Where: SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S State Street, Orem, scera.org

Styx

There will be no shortage of prog-rock hits when Styx comes to the Eccles: “Lady” and “Babe” will get you singing, but “Mr. Roboto” will be the one that gets you out of your seat and dancing along.

When:  Jan. 23

Where: Eccles Theater, 131 Main St., SLC, 801-355-ARTS, arttix.org

Hippo Campus

Minnesota-bred rock band Hippo Campus continues their sold-out national tour at The Complex. With their surprise release Warm Glow EP, which includes fan favorite “Baseball,” crowds are sure to be swooning and swaying for the up-and-coming band.

When: Jan. 29

Where: The Complex, 537 W. 100 South, SLC, thecomplexslc.com

OUTDOORS

SLCTC Winter Series 5K

Salt Lake City’s oldest race series will be holding its 40th annual 5K race for elite athletes and everyday runners alike at the iconic Great Saltair. Whether you’ve been running marathons since birth or just got off the couch from a 40-year nap, this is the race for you.

When: Jan. 27

Where: The Great Saltair, 12408 W. Saltair Drive, Magna, slctrackclub.org

See more inside our 2018 Jan/Feb Issue.

Christie Marcy

Christie Marcy a contributing editor at Salt Lake magazine covering entertainment. She can be reached at Christie@SaltLakemagazine.com or you can follow her on Twitter at @WhyNotBoth.

