2018 February Salt Lake Picks

written by: Addison Doxey and Christie Marcy
MUSIC
Utah Symphony presents Mozart and Haydn
The Utah Symphony, known internationally for distinctive performances and award-winning recordings, is a perfect way to bring some class into your life. Join them for a spectacular night of works by classical composers Mozart and Haydn.
When: Feb. 1
Where: Val A. Browning Center for the Performing Arts, 1901 University Circle, Ogden, symphonyballet.org
Bruce Cockburn
Canadian musician Bruce Cockburn has been shaped by spirituality and musical diversity during his illustrious musical career. “My job,” he explains, “is to try and trap the spirit of things in the scratches of pen on paper and the pulling of notes out of metal.” Join him for a thrilling musical performance at The State Room.
When: Feb. 15
Where: The State Room, 638 S State Street, SLC, thestateroom.com
Abbey Road and Satisfaction
It’s the oldest question in rock n’ roll: The Beatles vs. The Rolling Stones? Everyone has already picked a side (probably drunkenly at a party) but dueling tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction promise to settle this thing once and for all.
When: Feb. 12
Where: Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, SLC, 385-528-0952, metromusichall.com
Margo Price
Some of us were born too late to witness Loretta Lynn in her prime. Luckily we have Margo Price, who blew the roof off The State Room last time she played Salt Lake. It’s nothing short of a miracle that she’s playing the small venue again—the girl is going places, fast.
When: Feb. 23
Where: The State Room, 638 S. State St., SLC, 801-596-3560, thestateroom.com
DANCE
Cinderella
The “rags-to-riches” princess takes the stage with Ballet West. Filled with profound romance and magical dancing, Ballet West’s Cinderella makes for the perfect night out with the family.
When: Feb. 9-18
Where: Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre, 50 W 200 S, SLC, arttix.artsaltlake.org
BANFF film festival
The BANFF Film Festival will once again thrill audiences with the best in outdoor filmmaking. Witness the majesty of exotic locations, adrenaline-filled extreme sports and daringly unexpected adventures all from your seat at Kingsbury Hall.
When: Feb. 20-22
Where: Kingsbury Hall – U of U, 1395 E President’s Circle, SLC, kingsburyhall.utah.edu
THEATRE
The Sound of Music
The hills are alive with the classic and beloved story of Fräulein Maria and the von Trapp family. The Sound of Music will once again thrill audiences with its Tony-, Grammy- and Academy Award-winning Best Score, which includes a few of “Our Favorite Things” (plus “Edelweiss”).
When: Feb. 27-Mar. 4
Where: The Eccles Theatre, 131 S Main Street, SLC, artsaltlake.org
See more inside our 2018 Jan/Feb Issue.