2018 Dining Awards: Salt Lake magazine names Best Restaurants in Utah

Salt Lake magazine’s prestigious Dining Awards will be presented on Tuesday February 20, 2018.
Salt Lake magazine has been covering the food and restaurant scene in Utah for decades. One thing we’ve learned is that “Best” is a moving target. To arrive at the list of Best Restaurants in Utah we spent time with local food experts, dedicated amateurs and restaurateurs and relied on decades of knowledge about our local dining scene.
“And we ate. A lot” says Dining Editor, Mary Brown Malouf.
Our readers have also had a say in voicing their opinions by voting for their favorite restaurants. The winning restaurants will receive the honorable Readers’ Choice Awards.
All 2017 winners will be announced at the Dining Awards event at The Falls Event Center in Trolley Square on Tuesday, February 20.
In addition to this year’s winners, the magazine will be honoring its Hall of Fame restaurants.
For the second year in a row, the event will be open to the public. Salt Lake magazine is offering a limited number of tickets to the most exclusive food event of the year. Attendees will sip champagne, try cocktails made by local distilleries, rub elbows with Utah’s most accomplished chefs and meet our editorial team. The guests will also be among the first to hear this year’s winners while enjoying one of the best cocktail parties in Utah.
Tickets are available here.
For questions about this year’s Dining Awards please contact Trina Baghoomian at trina@saltlakemagazine.com
Read more about the event at saltlakemagazine.com