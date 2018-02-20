Filter by Category : Tag : Date

2018 Dining Award Winners

February 20, 2018

written by: Mary Brown Malouf

The Bigger Picture: What do we talk about when we talk about food?

Evaluating restaurants used to be pretty simple—take the food on the plate, the way it was served and the ambiance in which it was served, add it up and you could express your opinion in a number of stars. But as our understanding of cuisine has broadened to include issues of ethical sourcing, environmental sensitivity, politics and cultural authenticity, the question of which are the best restaurants has become more complicated and subjective than ever. With all that in mind, these are Salt Lake magazine’s picks for the top restaurants in Utah in 2017.

This year, in addition to awarding the year’s best restaurants, we celebrate those who expand the food community to the whole community and recognize those whose contributions go beyond the plate. Click here to find out about those winners.

DINING AWARD WINNERS

HSL: 418 E. 200 South | SLC | 801-539-9999

STONEGROUND KITCHEN249 E. 400 South | SLC | 801-364-1368

MANOLI’S402 E. Harvey Milk Blvd | SLC | 801-532-3760

TABLE X: 1457 E. 3350 South | SLC | 385-528-3712

TIN ANGEL CAFE365 W. 400 South | SLC | 801-364-1368

FIRESIDE ON REGENT126 S. Regent Street | SLC | 801-359-4011

ALAMEXO: 268 S. State Street, SLC, 801-779-4747

CUCINA1026 2nd Ave. | SLC | 801-322-3055

VENETO370 E. 900 South | SLC | 801-359-0708

FIREWOOD306 Main St | Park City | 435-252-9900

SILVER STAR CAFE1825 Three Kings Drive | Park City | 435-655-3456

THE PARIS1500 S. 1500 East | SLC | 801-486-5585

PROVISIONS3364 S. 2300 East | SLC | 801-410-4046

HALL OF FAME

Each restaurant in Salt Lake magazine’s Hall of Fame has received consistent awards for excellence over a period of years.

Log Haven: 6451 Millcreek Canyon Rd, SLC, 801-272-8255

Takashi: 18 W. Market St, SLC, 801-519-9595

Aristo’s: 224 1300 East, SLC, 801-581-0888

Hell’s Backbone Grill: 20 UT-12, Boulder, 435-335-7464

Red Iguana: 736 N. Temple, SLC, 801-322-1489

Mazza Cafe: 1515 S. 1500 East, SLC,  801-484-9259 and  912 E. 9th South, SLC, 801-521-4572

Squatters Pub Brewery: 147 Broadway, SLC, 801-363-2739

READER’S CHOICE

Best Restaurant—Salt Lake City

HSL: 418 E 200 South | SLC | 801-539-9999

Best Restaurant—Park City

Silver Star Cafe: 1825 Three Kings Dr | Park City | 435-655-3456

Best Restaurant—Ogden

Tona Sushi: 210 25th St | Ogden | 801-622-8662

Best Restaurant—Provo

Communal: 102 N. University Ave | Provo | 801-373-8000

Best Restaurant—Moab & Southeast Utah

Hell’s Backbone Grill: Boulder Mountain Lodge | 20 UT-12 | Boulder | 435-335-7464

Best Restaurant—St. George & Southwest Utah

Painted Pony: 2 W. St. George Blvd. #22 | St George | 435-634-1700

Best Restaurant in Utah

Pago: 878 S. 900 East | SLC 801-532-0777

Best Undiscovered Restaurant

Trestle Tavern: 1513 S. 1500 East, SLC | 801-532-3372

Best Indian Restaurant

Bombay House: 2731 Parleys Way | SLC | 801-581-0222

Best Chinese Restaurant

Mandarin: 348 E. 900 North | Bountiful | 801-298-2406

Best Japanese Restaurant

Takashi: 18 W. Market St. | SLC | 801-519-9595

Best Mexican Restaurant

Red Iguana: 736 W. North Temple | SLC | 801-322-1489 | 866 W. South Temple | SLC | 801-214-6050

Best Southeast Asian Restaurant

Chanon Thai Cafe: 278 E. 900 South, SLC 801-532-1177

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant

Mazza Cafe: 1515 S. 1500 East | SLC  | 801-484-9259 | 912 E. 900 South | SLC  | 801-521-4572

Best Breakfast

bake 360: 725 E. 12300 South | Draper | 801-571-1500

Best Lunch

Plates & Palates: 390 N. 500 West | Bountiful | 801-292-2425

Best Quick Eats

East Liberty Tap house: 850 E. 900 South | SLC | 801-441-2845

Best Comfort Food

Hub & Spoke Diner, 1291 S. 1100 East | SLC | 801-487-0698

Best Wine

Pago: 878 S. 900 East | SLC | 801-532-0777

Mary Brown Malouf

