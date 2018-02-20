2018 Dining Award Winners

written by: Mary Brown Malouf
The Bigger Picture: What do we talk about when we talk about food?
Evaluating restaurants used to be pretty simple—take the food on the plate, the way it was served and the ambiance in which it was served, add it up and you could express your opinion in a number of stars. But as our understanding of cuisine has broadened to include issues of ethical sourcing, environmental sensitivity, politics and cultural authenticity, the question of which are the best restaurants has become more complicated and subjective than ever. With all that in mind, these are Salt Lake magazine’s picks for the top restaurants in Utah in 2017.
This year, in addition to awarding the year’s best restaurants, we celebrate those who expand the food community to the whole community and recognize those whose contributions go beyond the plate. Click here to find out about those winners.
DINING AWARD WINNERS
HSL: 418 E. 200 South | SLC | 801-539-9999
STONEGROUND KITCHEN: 249 E. 400 South | SLC | 801-364-1368
MANOLI’S: 402 E. Harvey Milk Blvd | SLC | 801-532-3760
TABLE X: 1457 E. 3350 South | SLC | 385-528-3712
TIN ANGEL CAFE: 365 W. 400 South | SLC | 801-364-1368
FIRESIDE ON REGENT: 126 S. Regent Street | SLC | 801-359-4011
ALAMEXO: 268 S. State Street, SLC, 801-779-4747
CUCINA: 1026 2nd Ave. | SLC | 801-322-3055
VENETO: 370 E. 900 South | SLC | 801-359-0708
FIREWOOD: 306 Main St | Park City | 435-252-9900
SILVER STAR CAFE: 1825 Three Kings Drive | Park City | 435-655-3456
THE PARIS: 1500 S. 1500 East | SLC | 801-486-5585
PROVISIONS: 3364 S. 2300 East | SLC | 801-410-4046
HALL OF FAME
Each restaurant in Salt Lake magazine’s Hall of Fame has received consistent awards for excellence over a period of years.
Log Haven: 6451 Millcreek Canyon Rd, SLC, 801-272-8255
Takashi: 18 W. Market St, SLC, 801-519-9595
Aristo’s: 224 1300 East, SLC, 801-581-0888
Hell’s Backbone Grill: 20 UT-12, Boulder, 435-335-7464
Red Iguana: 736 N. Temple, SLC, 801-322-1489
Mazza Cafe: 1515 S. 1500 East, SLC, 801-484-9259 and 912 E. 9th South, SLC, 801-521-4572
Squatters Pub Brewery: 147 Broadway, SLC, 801-363-2739
READER’S CHOICE
Best Restaurant—Salt Lake City
HSL: 418 E 200 South | SLC | 801-539-9999
Best Restaurant—Park City
Silver Star Cafe: 1825 Three Kings Dr | Park City | 435-655-3456
Best Restaurant—Ogden
Tona Sushi: 210 25th St | Ogden | 801-622-8662
Best Restaurant—Provo
Communal: 102 N. University Ave | Provo | 801-373-8000
Best Restaurant—Moab & Southeast Utah
Hell’s Backbone Grill: Boulder Mountain Lodge | 20 UT-12 | Boulder | 435-335-7464
Best Restaurant—St. George & Southwest Utah
Painted Pony: 2 W. St. George Blvd. #22 | St George | 435-634-1700
Best Restaurant in Utah
Pago: 878 S. 900 East | SLC 801-532-0777
Best Undiscovered Restaurant
Trestle Tavern: 1513 S. 1500 East, SLC | 801-532-3372
Best Indian Restaurant
Bombay House: 2731 Parleys Way | SLC | 801-581-0222
Best Chinese Restaurant
Mandarin: 348 E. 900 North | Bountiful | 801-298-2406
Best Japanese Restaurant
Takashi: 18 W. Market St. | SLC | 801-519-9595
Best Mexican Restaurant
Red Iguana: 736 W. North Temple | SLC | 801-322-1489 | 866 W. South Temple | SLC | 801-214-6050
Best Southeast Asian Restaurant
Chanon Thai Cafe: 278 E. 900 South, SLC 801-532-1177
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
Mazza Cafe: 1515 S. 1500 East | SLC | 801-484-9259 | 912 E. 900 South | SLC | 801-521-4572
Best Breakfast
bake 360: 725 E. 12300 South | Draper | 801-571-1500
Best Lunch
Plates & Palates: 390 N. 500 West | Bountiful | 801-292-2425
Best Quick Eats
East Liberty Tap house: 850 E. 900 South | SLC | 801-441-2845
Best Comfort Food
Hub & Spoke Diner, 1291 S. 1100 East | SLC | 801-487-0698
Best Wine
Pago: 878 S. 900 East | SLC | 801-532-0777