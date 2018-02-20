Filter by Category : Tag : Date

2018 Dining Award Winner: Veneto

February 20, 2018

written by: Mary Brown Malouf    photo by: Adam Finkle

Italy has hundreds of distinct cuisines, and you used to see a sample of each of them on an “Italian restaurant” menu. Marco Stevanoni is from Veneto, and his restaurant, named Veneto, represents that cuisine, not in a textbook way, but interpreted seasonally through a series of chefs who cook in the tiny kitchen as long as their visa will allow. It’s a unique arrangement that results in heartfelt food.

370 E. 900 South, SLC, 801-359-0708

www.venetoslc.com

See all the 2108 Dining Award winners here.

Mary Brown Malouf

