2018 Dining Award Winner: Veneto

written by: Mary Brown Malouf photo by: Adam Finkle
Italy has hundreds of distinct cuisines, and you used to see a sample of each of them on an “Italian restaurant” menu. Marco Stevanoni is from Veneto, and his restaurant, named Veneto, represents that cuisine, not in a textbook way, but interpreted seasonally through a series of chefs who cook in the tiny kitchen as long as their visa will allow. It’s a unique arrangement that results in heartfelt food.
370 E. 900 South, SLC, 801-359-0708
