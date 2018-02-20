2018 Dining Award Winner: Provisions

written by: Mary Brown Malouf photo by: Adam Finkle
In Two Towns in Provence, the iconic food writer M.F.K. Fisher related an incident reflecting the general world opinion of American food. A French lady said to Fisher, “…explain to all of us, how one can dare to call herself a writer on gastronomy in the United States, where, from everything we hear, gastronomy does not yet exist?” Food philosophers still debate the concept of American cuisine—how do you define authenticity in a melting pot? You could start by eating at Provisions.
3364 S. 2300 East, SLC, 801-410-4046
—
