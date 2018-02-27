Filter by Category : Tag : Date

The 2018 Children’s Center Annual Jewelry Luncheon

February 27, 2018

On March 15th, come sip on champagne as you peruse the hundreds of pieces of eclectic jewelry for sale at The Children’s Center’s annual Jewelry Luncheon. Each purchase directly benefits children in Salt Lake County seeking quality mental health services. 

Join 350 women for a fun afternoon of shopping and sipping champagne. Purchase gifts for your sister’s birthday, Mother’s Day, or treat yourself with some of the incredible pieces of jewelry available for purchase. After finding the perfect costume jewelry, gold and sterling silver pieces, or gorgeous baubles, join us for lunch and hear from a client who will share how The Children’s Center transformed her family’s life.

Thanks to this annual Jewelry Luncheon, The Children’s Center is able to raise over $115,000 giving families the ability to access much needed services for their children, regardless of their ability to pay. Come be a part of the hope and healing!

“We typically have to pinch pennies to get by, but The Children’s Center has been so amazing to work with us at every turn and to help us find us grant and scholarship options. I know it is thanks to donors that we can bring our son here, and I am so grateful for each and every one!” -Client at The Children’s Center

This event sells out quickly, so purchase your tickets today! www.childrenscenterutah.org

Date: Thursday, March 15th

Time: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Location: The Little America Hotel

Have jewelry to donate? You can drop it off at The Children’s Center: 350 South 400 East or contact 801-578-2324.

