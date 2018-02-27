The 2018 Children’s Center Annual Jewelry Luncheon

On March 15th, come sip on champagne as you peruse the hundreds of pieces of eclectic jewelry for sale at The Children’s Center’s annual Jewelry Luncheon. Each purchase directly benefits children in Salt Lake County seeking quality mental health services.
Join 350 women for a fun afternoon of shopping and sipping champagne. Purchase gifts for your sister’s birthday, Mother’s Day, or treat yourself with some of the incredible pieces of jewelry available for purchase. After finding the perfect costume jewelry, gold and sterling silver pieces, or gorgeous baubles, join us for lunch and hear from a client who will share how The Children’s Center transformed her family’s life.
Thanks to this annual Jewelry Luncheon, The Children’s Center is able to raise over $115,000 giving families the ability to access much needed services for their children, regardless of their ability to pay. Come be a part of the hope and healing!
This event sells out quickly, so purchase your tickets today! www.childrenscenterutah.org
Date: Thursday, March 15th
Time: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Location: The Little America Hotel
Have jewelry to donate? You can drop it off at The Children’s Center: 350 South 400 East or contact 801-578-2324.
[/vc_column_text][/vc_column][/vc_row]