2017 Twilight Craft Market is collaborating with the Salt Lake City Arts Council to celebrate local artisans during the 30th Annual Twilight Concert Series.
A highlight of Utah summers, the Twilight Concert Series presents renowned musical artists to more than 15,000 people on Thursday evenings in Pioneer Park. It features an exciting lineup of performers, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Solange and Andrew Bird and the Roots.
During the shows, Craft Lake City will partner with the Salt Lake City Arts Council to create a craft market to expose local makers, creating a festival-like atmosphere during the Twilight Concert Series. This year’s craft market features an eclectic variety of handcrafted goods: jewelry, craft food, clothing, skincare products, fiber arts, paintings, illustrations and more. Some of the featured artisans include Bitters Lab, Discrete Clothing, Hand Drawn Photo Booth and Mineral and Matter.
“We are pleased to continue this partnership with the Twilight Concert Series to elevate the creative culture of Salt Lake City,” says Angela H. Brown, Executive Director of Craft Lake City. “Craft Lake City and the Salt Lake City Arts Council care deeply about supporting local artisans, and we look forward to sharing their innovative work with the community at the Twilight Craft Market.”
This event takes place on Thursdays from July 20 to August 31 at Pioneer Park in downtown Salt Lake. Doors open at 5 pm, and tickets are available for purchase at 24Tix.com. For more information about the Craft Market, visit their website. For the Twilight Concerts’ line-ups, visit their website.