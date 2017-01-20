2017 Sundance Film Festival: Place to Stay

Get comfortable in one of Park City’s best hotels while enjoying your time at Sundance.
PARK CITY MARRIOTT
- 199 newly remodeled guest rooms/suites. 10,000 square feet of meeting space. Atrium swimming pool, hot tub, exercise facility, restaurant, bar.
- 1895 Sidewinder Drive, Park City, 84060, (435) 649-2900, www.parkcitymarriott.com
PARK CITY PEAKS HOTEL
- Full-service. 131 rooms, restaurant, sports bar, indoor/ outdoor pool, hot tubs, sauna, free parking, free full breakfast year-round.
- 2346 Park Avenue, Park City, 84060, (435) 649-5000, www.parkcitypeaks.com
HAMPTON INN AND SUITES, PARK CITY
- A comfortable mtn-lodge-style hotel within minutes of Salt Lake City and Park City resorts, shopping, & dining. Free wireless and breakfast buffet.
- 6609 Landmark Drive, Park City, 84098, (435) 645-0900, www.hamptoninn-parkcity.com
THE ST. REGIS DEER VALLEY
- Enjoy ski-in, ski-out access and slopeside sophistication at The St. Regis Deer Valley Resort.
- 2300 Deer Valley Drive East, Park City, 84060, (435) 940-5700, www.stregisdeervalley.com
MAIN & SKY
- Main & SKY— 2 Bedroom SKY Suite, 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Residences. Full-service amenities, concierge, and room service. Sugati Spa & Tavern Restaurant.
- 201 Heber Avenue, Park City, 84068, (435) 658-2500, www.skyparkcity.com
DOUBLETREE BY HILTON HOTEL PARK CITY – YARROW
- Full-service hotel. 182 guest rooms, 1800 Park restaurant, Vertical bar, meeting space, full-service catering, conveniently located in Park City.
- 1800 Park Avenue, Park City, 84060, (435) 649-7000, www.parkcitytheyarrow.doubletree.com
STEIN ERIKSEN LODGE DEER VALLEY
- Utah’s only Forbes Five-Star Hotel & Spa. Ski-in/out access to Deer Valley Resort. Amenities include suites, 24 dining, ski lockers and valet service.
- 7700 Stein Way, Park City, 84060, (435) 649-3700, www.steinlodge.com
RESORTS WEST
- Resorts West represents the finest ski-in/ski-out vacation homes & condos in the Park City area, combined with comprehensive in-home guest services.
- 1795 Sidewinder Dr. Ste. 100, Park City, 84060, (435) 655-7006, www.resortswest.com
DEER VALLEY RESORT LODGING
- Deer Valley Resort Lodging and Reservations offers the largest selection of accommodations in the Deer Valley area and a variety of lodging packages.
- 1375 Deer Valley Drive, Park City, 84060, (435) 649-1000, www.deervalley.com/lodging/wheretostay/signaturecollection
ZERMATT RESORT
- Uniting European ambience and Western outdoor adventure, an upscale hotel, spa, & meeting destination in the heart of Utah’s recreational playground.
- 784 West Resort Drive, Midway, 84049, (435) 657-0180, www.zermattresort.com