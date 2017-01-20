Filter by Category : Tag : Date

2017 Sundance Film Festival: Place to Stay

January 20, 2017

Get comfortable in one of Park City’s best hotels while enjoying your time at Sundance.

PARK CITY MARRIOTT

  • 199 newly remodeled guest rooms/suites. 10,000 square feet of meeting space. Atrium swimming pool, hot tub, exercise facility, restaurant, bar.
  • 1895 Sidewinder Drive, Park City, 84060, (435) 649-2900, www.parkcitymarriott.com

PARK CITY PEAKS HOTEL

  • Full-service. 131 rooms, restaurant, sports bar, indoor/ outdoor pool, hot tubs, sauna, free parking, free full breakfast year-round.
  • 2346 Park Avenue, Park City, 84060, (435) 649-5000, www.parkcitypeaks.com

HAMPTON INN AND SUITES, PARK CITY

  • A comfortable mtn-lodge-style hotel within minutes of Salt Lake City and Park City resorts, shopping, & dining. Free wireless and breakfast buffet.
  • 6609 Landmark Drive, Park City, 84098, (435) 645-0900, www.hamptoninn-parkcity.com

THE ST. REGIS DEER VALLEY

  • Enjoy ski-in, ski-out access and slopeside sophistication at The St. Regis Deer Valley Resort.
  • 2300 Deer Valley Drive East, Park City, 84060, (435) 940-5700, www.stregisdeervalley.com

MAIN & SKY

  • Main & SKY— 2 Bedroom SKY Suite, 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Residences. Full-service amenities, concierge, and room service. Sugati Spa & Tavern Restaurant.
  • 201 Heber Avenue, Park City, 84068, (435) 658-2500, www.skyparkcity.com

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON HOTEL PARK CITY – YARROW

  • Full-service hotel. 182 guest rooms, 1800 Park restaurant, Vertical bar, meeting space, full-service catering, conveniently located in Park City.
  • 1800 Park Avenue, Park City, 84060, (435) 649-7000, www.parkcitytheyarrow.doubletree.com

STEIN ERIKSEN LODGE DEER VALLEY

  • Utah’s only Forbes Five-Star Hotel & Spa. Ski-in/out access to Deer Valley Resort. Amenities include suites, 24 dining, ski lockers and valet service.
  • 7700 Stein Way, Park City, 84060, (435) 649-3700, www.steinlodge.com

RESORTS WEST

  • Resorts West represents the finest ski-in/ski-out vacation homes & condos in the Park City area, combined with comprehensive in-home guest services.
  • 1795 Sidewinder Dr. Ste. 100, Park City, 84060, (435) 655-7006, www.resortswest.com

DEER VALLEY RESORT LODGING

ZERMATT RESORT

  • Uniting European ambience and Western outdoor adventure, an upscale hotel, spa, & meeting destination in the heart of Utah’s recreational playground.
  • 784 West Resort Drive, Midway, 84049, (435) 657-0180, www.zermattresort.com

Andrea Peterson

