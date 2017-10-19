Filter by Category : Tag : Date

2017 Great Gift Ideas

October 19, 2017

CACHE TOFFEE

PURELY IRRESISTIBLE toffee! HANDCRAFTED in small batches with UNIQUE FLAVOR combinations and LOCAL INGREDIENTS. A variety of MELT-IN YOUR-MOUTH creations for the perfect holiday gift!

863-333-5453 (TOFFEE5453)  |  cachetoffee.com

Glass House

Glass House a pulsating design/gift store furnished with new and unique items, sourced from around the globe, to delight and elevate your tastes.

3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek
801-274-2720
glasshouseslc.com

Hip & Humble

Fashion – Home – Gifts! One spin through our shop reveals on-trend apparel, classy housewares, fantastic gifts and a curated shoe selection. Offering FREE giftwrap this season, we truly are your holiday gift store.

1043 East 900 South, SLC 
559 West 2600 South, Bountiful

hipandhumble.com     

Dented Brick Distillery

Dented Brick Distillery is an artisanal distillery handcrafting spirits right here in Utah. We source pure water for our spirits through our own artesian well and use organic and non-GMO raw materials in all of our products, including locally-sourced grains. We make every drop from scratch. No shortcuts

3100 S Washington St., South, SLC
801-883-9837  |  dentedbrick.com

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Your This Is The Place Heritage Park Annual Membership will reward you all year long! Receive free admission, unlimited train rides, enjoy exclusive discounts, create life-long memories and much more!

2601 E. Sunnyside Ave, SLC

801-582-1847  |  thisistheplace.org

RubySnap Fresh Cookies

No holiday is complete without fresh RubySnap cookies. Let us include a personal note in your gift boxes, delivery and shipping available.

770 S. 300 W, SLC  |  801-834-6111
RubySnap.com

Amy Boutique

Delight in the wide variety of gifts that Amy Boutique has to offer. Shop our unique selection of clothing, jewelry, home and holiday decor, sweet treats and more! Complimentary wrapping!

4670 South Holladay Village Plaza, Holladay  |  801-938-9241
Instagram@amyboutiqueutah  |  amyboutiqueutah.com

The Children’s Hour

Pretty things for a happy Christmas!
Clothing, shoes, jewelry, books, gifts, and toys for children and women all in one shop.

898 South 900 East, SLC
801-359-4150
childrenshourbookstore.com

Fellow Shop

Fellow Shop offers a thoughtfully curated selection of goods including clothing, jewelry, ceramics, books, natural skincare, and gifts. We specialize in items that exhibit a devotion to design and craft.

217 E Broadway, SLC
801-4455-8139
thefellowshop.com

Monroe Mens

New to Main Street, Park City, MONROE men’s stocks contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories from rag&bone,  James Perse and Vince. We’re here to make shopping for the man in your life a little easier. See you this holiday season!

511 Main Street, Park City
435-602-1637
monroeparkcity.com

Name Droppers – Upscale designer consignment boutique

Red quilted Chanel jumbo retails $4999 – our price $2499
Hermes H bracelet retails for $895 – our price $367.99
Gucci pearl boots retails $1595 – our price $695
Chanel leather gloves retails for $995 – our price $299

Main Store – 3355 S Highland Dr, SLC | 801-486-1128
Outlet location – 2350 E Parleys Way (2100s) | 801-474-1644     

shopnamedroppers.com | Open 7 days a week

h2blow the blowdry + makeup bar

Nothing beats that feeling of instance confidence you get after a professional blowout. Add an Oribe masque to your blowout to repair dry, lifeless winter locks. Book your holiday hair + makeup appointment and pick up gift cards for all the glam girls in your life.

1400 S Foothill Drive, Suite 120, SLC  |  801.953.1017
1678 W Redstone Center Drive, Suite 107,  Park City  |  435.575.8800

h2blowdrybar.com

Western Nut

Near downtown Salt Lake City, this unique store specializing in delicious gourmet nuts and gorgeous handcrafted gifts since 1966. You won’t find quality like this anywhere else.

434 South 300 West, SLC

801-363-8869  |  westernut.com

We Olive

This holiday season give the gift of We Olive. We have the perfect gift for everyone on your list

602 East 500 South, SLC
801-448-7489
weolive.com/saltlakecity

Waterpocket Distillery

Waterpocket Distillery’s Oread liqueur combines the flavors of orange, sage, cinnamon, anise, nutmeg, and chamomile. Truly unique and perfect for the holidays. Delicious straight or in cocktails.

2084 West 2200 South | West Valley City |385-202-5725

Tours and tastings at the Distillery

Book at www.waterpocket.co

See more inside our 2017 November/December Issue.

