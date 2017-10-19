2017 Great Gift Ideas

CACHE TOFFEE
PURELY IRRESISTIBLE toffee! HANDCRAFTED in small batches with UNIQUE FLAVOR combinations and LOCAL INGREDIENTS. A variety of MELT-IN YOUR-MOUTH creations for the perfect holiday gift!
863-333-5453 (TOFFEE5453) | cachetoffee.com
Glass House
Glass House a pulsating design/gift store furnished with new and unique items, sourced from around the globe, to delight and elevate your tastes.
3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek
801-274-2720
glasshouseslc.com
Hip & Humble
Fashion – Home – Gifts! One spin through our shop reveals on-trend apparel, classy housewares, fantastic gifts and a curated shoe selection. Offering FREE giftwrap this season, we truly are your holiday gift store.
1043 East 900 South, SLC
559 West 2600 South, Bountiful
Dented Brick Distillery
Dented Brick Distillery is an artisanal distillery handcrafting spirits right here in Utah. We source pure water for our spirits through our own artesian well and use organic and non-GMO raw materials in all of our products, including locally-sourced grains. We make every drop from scratch. No shortcuts
3100 S Washington St., South, SLC
801-883-9837 | dentedbrick.com
This Is The Place Heritage Park
Your This Is The Place Heritage Park Annual Membership will reward you all year long! Receive free admission, unlimited train rides, enjoy exclusive discounts, create life-long memories and much more!
2601 E. Sunnyside Ave, SLC
801-582-1847 | thisistheplace.org
RubySnap Fresh Cookies
No holiday is complete without fresh RubySnap cookies. Let us include a personal note in your gift boxes, delivery and shipping available.
770 S. 300 W, SLC | 801-834-6111
RubySnap.com
Amy Boutique
Delight in the wide variety of gifts that Amy Boutique has to offer. Shop our unique selection of clothing, jewelry, home and holiday decor, sweet treats and more! Complimentary wrapping!
4670 South Holladay Village Plaza, Holladay | 801-938-9241
Instagram@amyboutiqueutah | amyboutiqueutah.com
The Children’s Hour
Pretty things for a happy Christmas!
Clothing, shoes, jewelry, books, gifts, and toys for children and women all in one shop.
898 South 900 East, SLC
801-359-4150
childrenshourbookstore.com
Fellow Shop
Fellow Shop offers a thoughtfully curated selection of goods including clothing, jewelry, ceramics, books, natural skincare, and gifts. We specialize in items that exhibit a devotion to design and craft.
217 E Broadway, SLC
801-4455-8139
thefellowshop.com
Monroe Mens
New to Main Street, Park City, MONROE men’s stocks contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories from rag&bone, James Perse and Vince. We’re here to make shopping for the man in your life a little easier. See you this holiday season!
511 Main Street, Park City
435-602-1637
monroeparkcity.com
Name Droppers – Upscale designer consignment boutique
Red quilted Chanel jumbo retails $4999 – our price $2499
Hermes H bracelet retails for $895 – our price $367.99
Gucci pearl boots retails $1595 – our price $695
Chanel leather gloves retails for $995 – our price $299
Main Store – 3355 S Highland Dr, SLC | 801-486-1128
Outlet location – 2350 E Parleys Way (2100s) | 801-474-1644
shopnamedroppers.com | Open 7 days a week
h2blow the blowdry + makeup bar
Nothing beats that feeling of instance confidence you get after a professional blowout. Add an Oribe masque to your blowout to repair dry, lifeless winter locks. Book your holiday hair + makeup appointment and pick up gift cards for all the glam girls in your life.
1400 S Foothill Drive, Suite 120, SLC | 801.953.1017
1678 W Redstone Center Drive, Suite 107, Park City | 435.575.8800
Western Nut
Near downtown Salt Lake City, this unique store specializing in delicious gourmet nuts and gorgeous handcrafted gifts since 1966. You won’t find quality like this anywhere else.
434 South 300 West, SLC
801-363-8869 | westernut.com
We Olive
This holiday season give the gift of We Olive. We have the perfect gift for everyone on your list
602 East 500 South, SLC
801-448-7489
weolive.com/saltlakecity
Waterpocket Distillery
Waterpocket Distillery’s Oread liqueur combines the flavors of orange, sage, cinnamon, anise, nutmeg, and chamomile. Truly unique and perfect for the holidays. Delicious straight or in cocktails.
2084 West 2200 South | West Valley City |385-202-5725
Tours and tastings at the Distillery
Book at www.waterpocket.co