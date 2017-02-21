2017 Dining Award Winner: The Paris Bistro

French food is more an attitude and philosophy than it is a collection of recipes. A respect and love of food, a reverence for dining well and an educated awareness of how the word “quality” manifests on the plate are what define French cuisine. In Salt Lake City, Eric Debonis’s Paris Bistro exhibits all these, placed in a distinctly local context. That’s why a bison head and a zinc bar makes sense, and French techniques are used with local ingredients. It’s the passion that pulls it together.
Featured Image: Magret de Canard Poele: Pan-seared duck breast, grilled wild onion puree, red, white and black-currant reduction, potato and sunchoke gratin, watercress salad.
1500 S. 1500 East, SLC | 801-486-5585 | www.theparis.net
Photography by: Adam Finkle