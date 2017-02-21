Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Pallet

2017 Dining Award Winner: Pallet

February 21, 2017

It’s a joy to see a restaurant (or any business or person, for that matter) grow into itself—actually realize what the owners dreamed it could become: Pallet, under the co-ownership of Esther Imotan and Chef Buzz Willey, has quietly emerged as a Salt Lake City star—utterly unique and true to its place. Chef Buzz has a way with creative comfort food, Imotan keeps her eagle eye on the front of the house and Pallet has the additional luxury of Bijan Ghiao behind the bar .     

Feature Image: Chicken, masa, shishito, carrot, braised greens.

237 S. 400 West, SLC | 801- 935-4431 | eatpallet.com

Photography by: Adam Finkle

Andrea Peterson

