2017 Dining Award Winner: Pallet

It’s a joy to see a restaurant (or any business or person, for that matter) grow into itself—actually realize what the owners dreamed it could become: Pallet, under the co-ownership of Esther Imotan and Chef Buzz Willey, has quietly emerged as a Salt Lake City star—utterly unique and true to its place. Chef Buzz has a way with creative comfort food, Imotan keeps her eagle eye on the front of the house and Pallet has the additional luxury of Bijan Ghiao behind the bar .
Feature Image: Chicken, masa, shishito, carrot, braised greens.
237 S. 400 West, SLC | 801- 935-4431 | eatpallet.com
Photography by: Adam Finkle