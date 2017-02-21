Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Manoli's

2017 Dining Award Winner: Manoli’s

February 21, 2017

Greek hospitality has been famous since ancient times, a cultural tradition passed down from generation to generation.  Manoli Katsanevas was raised in the Salt Lake City Greek community, which upholds the law of xenia. There’s an old-fashioned wide-open welcome feel to the cafe he runs with his wife Katrina Cutrubus. But this is a place that looks forward—the menu is a list of modern takes on traditional Greek dishes.

Featured Image: Psari Psito—pan seared branzino, braised greens and lemon roasted potatoes.

402 E. Harvey Milk Blvd. (900 South) #2, SLC , | 801-532-3760 | www.manolison9th.com

Photography by: Adam Finkle

Andrea Peterson

