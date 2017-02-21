2017 Dining Award Winner: Manoli’s

Greek hospitality has been famous since ancient times, a cultural tradition passed down from generation to generation. Manoli Katsanevas was raised in the Salt Lake City Greek community, which upholds the law of xenia. There’s an old-fashioned wide-open welcome feel to the cafe he runs with his wife Katrina Cutrubus. But this is a place that looks forward—the menu is a list of modern takes on traditional Greek dishes.
Featured Image: Psari Psito—pan seared branzino, braised greens and lemon roasted potatoes.
402 E. Harvey Milk Blvd. (900 South) #2, SLC , | 801-532-3760 | www.manolison9th.com
Photography by: Adam Finkle