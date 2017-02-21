2017 Dining Award Winner: J & G Grill

Resort food, like other hotel food, tends to be on the conservative side because it has to appeal to a vast churn of guests. Add to that the creative restraints imposed by working under the name of a world-famous executive chef like Jean-Georges Vongerichten and you have a challenge for the executive sous chef—the person actually in the kitchen—to make her own mark. In spite of that, Rachel Wiener has managed to stamp J&G Deer Valley with her own polished style, sourcing many proteins and vegetable locally and strutting her originality via the nightly specials.
Featured Image: Roasted rack of Utah lamb with mushroom bolognese and pecorino
The St. Regis Deer Valley, 2300 Deer Valley Dr. East, Park City | 435-940-5760 | www.jggrilldeercrest.com
Photography by: Adam Finkle