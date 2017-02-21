2017 Dining Award Winner: HSL

You could say Briar Handly has his spoon squarely on the pulse of the new New American cuisine. One of the first Utah chefs to understand food’s new direction, Handly gardened on the roof At Talisker in Park City and helped earn a James Beard nomination. At his own place, Handle, he put vegetables in the spotlightg. At his Salt Lake restaurant, his food has reached its apex—so far. The dishes, indescribable except by ingredient, result from Handly’s idiosyncratic culinary imagination, a blend of homestyle rusticity with professional technique and the kind of flavor layering and combination that can only come from thinking with your tastebuds. Add to this a sensitivity for local ingredients and you have a winner.
Feature Image: Parsnip bacon, pink peppercorns, beets, Granny Smith apple and kettle-popped sorghum.
418 E. 200 South, SLC | 801-539-9999 | hslrestaurant.com
Photography by: Adam Finkle