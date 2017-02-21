Filter by Category : Tag : Date

2017 Dining Award Winner: Frida Bistro

February 21, 2017

Decades ago, Jorge Fiero crossed the border from Mexico and settled in Utah. Like many immigrants, he found a business niche peddling his native cuisine. From those humble refritos beginnings, Fiero has gone on to change the way Utahns eat Mexican food, first with Rico Brand, a fresh approach to prepared Mexican food sold in grocery stores, and then with Frida Bistro. Named, obviously, for the great Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, Frida Bistro celebrates the culture and cuisine of Mexico in one sensory-overload experience. The vivid colors and unconventional art provide the perfect frame for the surprising culinary art on the plate.

Feature Image: Tres leches coconut lime cake with whipped cream, blackberry curd and raspberry meringue.

545 W. 700 South, SLC | 801-983-6692 | www.fridabistro.com

_J6B2820

Photography by: Adam Finkle

