2017 Dining Award Winner: Current Fish & Oyster

Chef Phelix Gardner has switched places with opening Chef Logen Crews and never missed a beat. The tightly edited menu features almost too many non-piscine choices for a seafood house, but nothing is mundane. True chef creativity is evident in everything from the avocado chimichurri on the potted smoked salmon to the Thai seasoning of the seafood stew.
Featured Image: Pan-roasted sea scallops, crispy rice, snow peas, beech mushrooms in a carrot-ginger nage.
279 E. 300 South, SLC | 801-326-3474 | www.currentfishandoyster.com
Photography by: Adam Finkle