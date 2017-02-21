Filter by Category : Tag : Date

HallofFame

2017 Dining Award Hall of Fame Winners

February 21, 2017

Restaurants named to the Salt Lake magazine Hall of Fame  have demonstrated high quality of food, service and ambiance consistently for a significant number of years.

Log Haven

An enduring Utah classic, the authentic log building only gets more charming with age. The mountain setting seems more precious as development encroaches and Chef David Jones’ love of foraging and local ingredients deepens.

LogHaven_Summer_Evening_Exterior

6451 Mill creek Canyon Road, SLC, 801-272-8255

Mazza

One of our city’s most beloved meeting places, not only because of the great Lebanese food but because of owner Ali Sabbeh’s warm welcome.

_J6B2240912 E. 900 South, SLC | 801-521-4572, 1515 S. 1500 East, SLC | 801-484-9259

Red Iguana

The epicenter of Salt Lake soul, Red Iguana’s Mexican  food still has us waiting in lines all day, even after two expansions. #worthit

RedIguanaFood736 W. North Temple, SLC | 801-322-1489     

Aristo’s

Greek with gusto—that’s what to expect from this pioneering Greek restaurant. Owner Aristides Boutsikakis travels to Greece frequently to keep up with the mother cuisine.

AristosAfter.JPG244 S. 1300 East, SLC | 801-581-0888

Takashi

Utah pioneers of fine sushi and Japanese cuisine, Takashi Gibo and his wife Tamara have been flattered by hordes of imitators. But Takashi holds its  place at the top.

TakashiInterior18 W. Market St., SLC | 801-519-9595

Squatters Pub Brewery

Salt Lake’s tastebuds grew up on beer—appreciating the differences in national and locally brewed beers paved the way for discerning flavors in other foods. Squatters is still a teacher.

Building 2147 W. Broadway, SLC | 801-363-2739

Hell’s Backbone Grill

Jen Castle and Blake Spalding’s oasis of idealism in the heart of Utah’s most beautiful scenery is not just a delicious place to dine—it’s inspirational. Stubbornly locally sourced, produce comes from the restaurant’s own 6-acre farm and from surrounding ranches, beekeepers, farms and cheesemakers. Nationally recognized and beloved, Hell’s Backbone (on the grounds of Boulder Mountain Lodge) is a Utah treasure.

HellsBackbone night20 UT-12, Boulder | 435-335-7464

