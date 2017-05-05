2017 Chef Wars Back to Benefit Nuzzles & Co

Riverhorse on Main is pleased to present the 4th annual Chef Wars this Sunday, May 7. All proceeds benefit the programs of Nuzzles & Co. Rescue and Adoption.
The annual “Chef Wars” features three celebrity chefs (Josh Hobson of Butcher’s, Wine Dive, Boneyard, and No Name Saloon & Grill; Michael Zachman of Waldorf Astoria; and Shawn Armstrong of Montage Deer Valley) battling it out live. Chefs have one hour to prepare two dishes using secret ingredients revealed only minutes before the competition begins. Guests are invited to feast on appetizers provided by host Seth Adams of Riverhorse on Main, as well as contributions from participating chefs. Tickets include an adult beverage and the opportunity to witness the cook-off of the season and chat with celebrity Judges.
Guests are encouraged to participate in the action! Participants have the opportunity to purchase a stint as a sous-chef, chef’s assistants or official taster. Culinary skills are not required—all levels of foodies and animal lovers are welcome. Opportunity drawings include dinners at participating restaurants and luxury items. Tickets are limited– don’t miss out on this fun and unique event.!For more information or to purchase tickets, visit nuzzlesandco.org
Chefs:
- Josh Hobson — Butcher’s, Wine Dive, Boneyard, No Name Saloon & Grill – Executive Chef
- Michael Zachman — Waldorf Astoria Park City – Executive Chef
- Shawn Armstrong — Montage Deer Valley – Executive Chef
- Judges:
- Eliza James –Boxing is for Girls owner
- Larry Warren — KPCW president and general manager
- Ted Scheffler — Devour Utah food, wine and travel writer; Salt Lake City Weekly editor and restaurant critic.
- Emcee–Jenn Hardman — television host, reporter, producer, spokesmodel, media trainer, event and musician.