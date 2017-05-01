Preview: David Sedaris at The Eccles

David Sedaris. If you know who he is, you probably already have tickets to his reading on Tuesday night at The Eccles. If you don’t know who he is, you’re probably trying to figure out how an author you’ve never heard of gets people to pay to hear him read aloud to them—and sells out theaters across the country to do it. Also: If you’ve never heard of David Sedaris, we can never be friends.
So, if you’ve never heard of him (you’ve probably never listened to NPR, either, but I digress)—Sedaris is frequently an essayist for The New Yorker, a regular contributor on This American Life and, of course, best- selling author of books like Me Talk Pretty One Day, When You Are Engulfed in Flames and Barrel Fever.
His trademark sardonic wit can make the most mundane story compelling and when you familiarize yourself with his stories, you come to know his entire family—including my favorite Sedaris, foul-mouthed brother The Rooster.
Consider him literary comedy. Or stand-up for the NPR set. I consider him the greatest living American humorist. Sorry, Dave Barry.
David Sedaris plays Eccles Theater Tuesday, May 2. Tickets are available here. Bring your favorite book, or buy one at the theater, because Sedaris WILL sign for everyone who stands in line after the show.