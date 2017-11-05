As detailed in our November/December issue, we are now entering sweet season. Of course, all kinds of desserts can be enjoyed year-round, but there is just nothing quite like these holiday months when the sugary delights seem to abound. You can read up on some of the best local shops to get desserts in the “Season of Sweets” feature, highlighting some unique products and flavors every Salt Laker should experience. In class Salt Lake magazine style, we are here to help you get a jump start on sampling all of these desserts.
Starting tomorrow, we will be sharing 13 Days of Sweets! Check back to our site daily to find out about special, seasonal menu items and promotions at each of our featured locations. Pay close attention because we will be including some exclusive discounts and offers that you’ll definitely want to take advantage of. Just make sure your sweet tooth is ready to go!
by Derek Deitsch