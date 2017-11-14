13 Days of Sweets | Day 9

Bubble & Brown Bakery
On the Ninth Day of Sweet, Salt Lake magazine gave to me: an array of creative and skillfully-designed pastries.
You may be familiar with Bubble & Brown from various farmers markets around Salt Lake, or from some of the various stores and cafes for which it provides pastries. The bakery does not currently have a storefront, but its desserts are definitely worth seeking out. Right now, you can visit the Bubble & Brown Holiday Shop to order some gourmet desserts for your Thanksgiving celebration. Act fast and order by tomorrow using the code EARLYBIRD to receive 10% off your order! The menu includes some unique holiday desserts, such as a pumpkin gingerbread tart, roasted apple & chai crumb tart, and orange cranberry buckle.
The holiday shop will return next month for Christmas, featuring many of the same items as the current menu. You’ll also have the opportunity to order the must-have winter cookie assortment tin. Keep an eye out on the Bubble & Brown Facebook page to see when that is available, as well as other updates throughout the year.
Bubble & Brown Bakery, Pick-up location only
925 S. Jefferson St., SLC, 385-212-4998, bubbleandbrownbakery.com
—
by Derek Deitsch